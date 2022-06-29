Deceased Subject Found

A man who shot and killed two women and then himself in an Ames church parking lot Thursday night had been arrested for harassment allegations involving one of the victims earlier this week, Story County's sheriff said.Driving the news: Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the shooter during a press conference Friday as 33-year-old Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, of Boone. Fitzgerald said Whitlatch drove to Cornerstone Church and fatally shot Iowa State University students and friends Eden Montang, 22, and Vivian Renee Flores, 21, around 7pm Thursday.The big picture: The shooting occurred minutes after President Joe Biden delivered a special primetime address about...
