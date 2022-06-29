ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Pinterest Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Ben Silbermann and Pinterest CEO Bill Ready Speak with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Mad Money" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Pinterest Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Ben Silbermann and Pinterest CEO Bill Ready on CNBC's "Mad Money" (M-F, 6PM-7PM ET) today, Wednesday, June 29th. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/06/29/pinterest-improving-user-experience-to-help-people-take-more-action-on-boards-new-ceo-bill-ready-says.html. All references...

