The Hannibal Police Department warns residents about firework usage during the holiday weekend. With the upcoming 4th of July holiday just around the corner, the Hannibal Police Department wants to remind residents of a city ordinance related to discharging fireworks. The Hannibal Police Department has seen an uptake in firework reports in the past few days, and more are expected in the upcoming days, the HPD wants to remind Hannibal residents of the ordinance in place dealing with firework usage.

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO