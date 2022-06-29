Spurs' Lonnie Walker, Joe Wieskamp among players receiving qualifying offers
The Spurs have issued a qualifying offer to guard Lonnie Walker, making him a restricted free agent, according to Jeff McDonald of he San Antonio Express-News. The qualifying offer will be worth $6,311,564.
Unlike some of this summer’s top restricted free agents, Walker wasn’t a lock to receive that qualifying offer, given the up-and-down season the 23-year-old had in 2021-22. He averaged a career-high 12.1 PPG and 2.2 APG, but saw his shooting percentages dip to 40.7% from the floor and 31.4% on threes, well below his career rates. Furthermore, a report earlier in the day stated that Walker was unlikely to remain in San Antonio.
By issuing the qualifying offer, the Spurs are at least opening up a path for Walker to return, either by accepting the one-year QO or by negotiating a new deal with the team. However, McDonald says there’s an expectation that Walker will “fully” test the market.
Spurs swingman Joe Wieskamp also received a qualifying offer, making him a restricted free agent, per McDonald. Because Wieskamp was promoted from his two-way deal to a standard contract last season, his qualifying offer will be worth approximately $1.8M ($200K more than his minimum salary).
Here are a few more qualifying offer updates from around the NBA:
- The Trail Blazers have formally issued a qualifying offer to guard Anfernee Simons, making him a restricted free agent, the team announced in a press release. Simons’ QO is worth $5,758,552, but the 23-year-old is expected to negotiate a far more lucrative long-term deal. Multiple reports have suggested a four-year contract worth in the neighborhood of $80M is possible.
- Hawks forward Kevin Knox isn’t getting a qualifying offer and will become an unrestricted free agent, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Knox didn’t get regular minutes last season and his qualifying offer would have been worth $7,228,448, so it comes as no surprise that Atlanta is passing.
- The Warriors aren’t giving qualifying offers to either Juan Toscano-Anderson ($2,126,991) or Chris Chiozza ($1,968,175), according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Both players will be unrestricted free agents and are unlikely to remain in Golden State, Slater adds.
- The Celtics have tendered a two-way qualifying offer to guard Brodric Thomas, making him a restricted free agent, a source tells our JD Shaw. Boston hasn’t reached a deal to fill either of its two-way slots for next season yet, so Thomas could end up taking one of them.
- Two-way players Jay Scrubb (Clippers) and Trevelin Queen (Rockets) won’t receive qualifying offers and will become unrestricted free agents, according to reports from Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Queen, the 2021-22 NBA G League MVP, is expected to receive interest on the open market, per Haynes.
