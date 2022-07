ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian along East Colonial Drive near Sherman Street Saturday night. According to FHP the crash happened around 9:13 p.m. Saturday when a woman was struck by two vehicles and died at the scene of the crash. The woman was walking north across the roadway when she entered the path of a pickup truck heading eastbound in the outside lane of the road. The left front of the truck hit the woman who was thrown into the path of a sedan heading westbound.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO