Nancy Maxine Bradshaw Muzzy passed away on June, 24, 2022 following a courageous battle with cancer. Nancy was born in Independence, KS, on September 23rd, 1935 to John and Eunice Bradshaw. She was married for 64 years to her husband, Richard (Dick) Muzzy. She is the mother of their three children: Tom (Gail), Doug (Gina), Jane (Brian). She is the grandmother of nine: Allison (Jack), Clint (Hannah), Nicole (Andrew), Scott (Alayna), Trevor (Natalie), Jacob (Anna), Joshua, Matthew, and Rachel. She is also the Great Grandmother of six: Jack, Jolie, Levi, Eleanor, Hattie and Eli. One sister, Rose Ellen Walker, also survives.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO