Arlee, MT

Potential gravel pit in Arlee has residents nervous

By Matti Olson Multimedia Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLEE, Mont. - A gravel pit is expected to be put in about a quarter mile from the Garden of One thousand Buddhas. The project will stretch over 160 acres and contain a rock crusher and a mobile asphalt plant. The plant will dig 12 feet...

New Missoula County zoning code goes into effect

MISSOULA, Mont. - As Montana's population grows, Missoula County is planning long-term for its future, determining how it'll support the need for housing while maintaining its natural resources, through a new zoning code now in effect. The code regulates development outside of city limits, ranging from Bonner and North Lolo...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Flippers find abandoned vehicle treasures at annual Missoula police auction

Rows of beat-up junkers and lemons lined the impound lot on West Third Street; weeds entangled some after they sat for months without movement. Most will start a new life after roughly 50 people milled through the yard at Pro Towing Service, trampling the grass to get a better look at the 40 abandoned vehicles up for auction by the city of Missoula on Thursday.
MISSOULA, MT
Arlee, MT
1240 KLYQ

Moose Eating on Roof of a Montana Dude Ranch?

If you are lucky, you might see one of Montana's largest members of the deer family, standing six feet tall from hoof to shoulder, and weighing in at more than 1,000 pounds roaming around our Big Sky backcountry. Or hi-five the mascot at PaddleHeads Stadium in Missoula, BUT you never expect to see one above you looking down from the rooftop! You may not have seen this unbelievable story on the internet the first time around so It’s worth sharing again.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula bear researcher's mementos burgled

Burglars looted the late grizzly researcher Chuck Jonkel’s Missoula home twice last week, stealing not only historic bear memorabilia but current wildlife research files. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks bear manager Jamie Jonkel, Chuck Jonkel’s son, discovered the break-in on Monday at the home near the base of Mount Sentinel. The thieves had apparently spent hours rooting around in the house, taking the senior Jonkel’s collections of bear pins and jewelry, rare coins and stamps, spotting scopes, and other personal items. They also took several things belonging to Jamie Jonkel, including his FWP work computer and a sack full of thumb-drives loaded with photos and videos of grizzly management activity.
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Fourth of July Weekend Features Flathead Valley Festivities

Multiple parades and fireworks shows are planned around the Flathead Valley for Fourth of July weekend, anchoring a slate of festivities that includes a 5k, barbecue, and even an arts festival. One of the first events of the weekend is the Whitefish Arts Festival, which kicks off July 1 and...
POLSON, MT
Shed catches on fire behind home in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - At 20:25 on Tuesday evening Missoula Rural Fire District was dispatched to 2718 West Central Avenue for a shed on fire behind a home. It was reported that flames could be seen coming through the roof of the shed. Missoula Rural Fire District, Missoula Fire Department ,...
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,104 Cases, One Death

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 287,145 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,104 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,447 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,500,164 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 567,828...
MISSOULA, MT
KOMO News

Man gored by bison in Yellowstone near Old Faithful

MISSOULA, Mont. (CBS2) — A 34-year-old man was gored by a bison near in Yellowstone National Park near Old Faithful, park officials say. The man was from Colorado, and he was sitting with his family on a boardwalk, and a bull bison charged his group. Officials say his family didn't leave the area, and the bison gored the man.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Weekly Crime Report: DUI With a Juvenile in the Car

The Missoula County Attorney’s Office filed 14 new criminal complaints this week, which is six less than last week and right around the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, five of those cases involved interpersonal violence. “In one case, we charged assault with a weapon,” Pabst said....
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man Arrested For Pointing an AR-15 at His Wife

On June 25, 2022, Jane Doe called 911 to report that her husband, 45-year-old Allen Goddard, had assaulted her earlier in the day and was presently gathering all his firearms after she told him to leave their house. Missoula Police Department Officers responded to Doe’s residence on Ernest Avenue. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
Arlee Powwow returns after 2-year hiatus

ARLEE — The Arlee Powwow returned from pandemic quarantine Friday amid the jingle of bells and a flurry of multicolored streamers. The multi-day celebration marked the first time the powwow has taken place since organizers suspended the event due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. For the revelers who...
ARLEE, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Two Separate Women on Probation Arrested For Having Meth in Missoula

On June 28, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was assisting a U.S. Marshall who had just placed 30-year-old Bella Dally under arrest on a $100,000 warrant out of Montana’s Fourth Judicial District Court. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “Missoula police officers assisted an...
montanasports.com

Kealii Ah Yat, son of Brian Ah Yat, commits to Montana Griz football

MISSOULA — The Ah Yat name is a prominent one in Griz football history. And on Thursday morning, that legacy added another member to the UM program. Kealii Ah Yat, the son of former Griz quarterback Brian Ah Yat, announced his commitment to the Griz football team via social media. With his announcement, Ah Yat became the first known commitment for Montana's 2023 recruiting class.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Kensey May Wins Gatorade Honor for Girls Track

Missoula Hellgate's Kensey May was named the 2022 Gatorade Athlete of the Year for Montana girls track and field on Thursday. This is now the third Gatorade award for May's trophy case, as she has also garnered a pair of them in cross country. This spring May won state titles...
MISSOULA, MT

