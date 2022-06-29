ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Fun Summer Date Ideas Under $20 In Western New York

By Megan Carter
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now that Summer in Buffalo is here, there are plenty of opportunities to grab your honey and spend some quality time together out on the town. Unfortunately, not all of the activities around here are exactly wallet-friendly. That doesn’t mean you should spend every night this summer on the couch binge-watching...

961thebreeze.com

Travel Maven

Hidden New York Beaches worth finding this Summer

We all have our favorite New York State beaches that we frequent in the summer—but there are several hidden gems you might not know about. These are the beaches less traveled. The ones that aren't necessarily big, but they're beaches nonetheless and they're beautiful in their own right.
The Independent

Possible sighting in hunt for fugitive yoga teacher at upstate New York campsite

US Marshals hunting for fugitive yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong are investigating a potential sighting at a remote upstate New York camping ground.A camper told Fox News they had seen Ms Armstrong, who is suspected of murdering professional cyclist and love rival Moriah Wilson in May, at the Camp Haven compound in Livingston Manor about a month ago.“She was [here] a while back,” he told the news site. “Right before the whole thing blew up.”The witness said Ms Armstrong’s sister Christine had also been staying at the campground and had been interviewed by US Marshals and other law enforcement. The compound...
YOGA
pawmypets.com

Dog alerts store owners that he does not belong to couple he came in with and has been dognapped

This dog avoided his own kidnapping by alerting store owners regarding the bad purposes of the people he was with. Unless you’re Dr. Dolittle, you can not speak with animals, but they certainly know just how to communicate. An lovable five-month-old Australian shepherd that listens to the name Vango did specifically that and rescued himself from the hands of dog nappers. The clever pooch walked in a store with his dog nappers, and the four-footer cleverly alerted the store owners that something had not been right.
PETS
Lifestyle
Q 105.7

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell. According to the description, this video was taken in the summer of 2021. It claims to be of the former Ramada Hotel in Lake George, although a couple different hotels/motels have sported the Ramada name over the years, it's not clear which one this is. Looking back at some property transactions, it may be a Ramada that eventually become known as the Lake View Inn and Conference Center, located on Route 9N off Northway exit 21. Since no footage looks to have been taken around the building, it's difficult to confirm that. The last photo taken by Google Maps has the road leading to the hotel roped off, so more than likely it's the same place. Perhaps some locals or former guests may recognize the property?
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Q 105.7

Famous Muscle Car Sat In Upstate NY Garage for 30 Years! Did You Own One?

How is it possible that a a classic sports car has been sitting untouched in an Upstate New York garage for nearly 30 years? I am the first to admit that I am not a car guy. I can do basic repairs but anything beyond a tire change has me heading to the local garage. At the same time, I love the way muscle cars and antique cars look so this find has me intrigued.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nomadlawyer.org

Niagara Fall: Top 7 Best Place To Visit Niagara Fall, New York

What Makes Niagara Falls a Famous Tourist Attraction?. Niagara Falls is a popular spot to be wowed and soaked in natural splendor. It attracts both curious tourists and adventurous honeymooners from all over the globe. Partly in the United States, part in Canada, the magnificent main attraction is more than...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
SheKnows

Hugh Jackman Is Hoping to Make a $19 Million Profit on Massive Manhattan Condo With Hudson River Views

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness are showing what it’s like to live as a member of the one-percent club. The couple has listed their futuristic, Richard Meier-designed New York City condo for $40 million — a hopeful $19 million profit if they get the asking price. They bought the property in 2008 and paid $21 million, but it’s the projected $734,000 annual fees in maintenance and taxes that the new owners will have to take on that stops our hearts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

N.Y. esthetician has sued Kim Kardashian over her SKKN brand's name

Another week, another Kardashian lawsuit. This time around, it's Kim Kardashian and her SKKN BY KIM skincare. Brooklyn-based esthetician Cydnie Lunsford has sued Kim Kardashian for trademark infringement. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Lunsford stated that her company, Beauty Concepts, has used "the SKKN+ brand in Washington, D.C., and/or New...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Steps Out With Model Izzy Metz in NYC

Watch: Chase Stokes Thanks "Outer Banks" Fans For 2020 PCAs Noms. Chase Stokes might be back on the chase. On June 29, the Outer Banks actor was photographed walking out of a club with Canadian model Izabella "Izzy" Metz in New York City. The two have not commented on the nature of their relationship and, as of June 30, neither follows the other on social media.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
