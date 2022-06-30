Armory Pharmaceutical, Inc. celebrates ribbon cutting

TENNERTON — The first match-up Saturday’s doubleheader took place in Tennerton and the Post #7 Legionnaires wasted no time building a comfortable 5-0 lead after just the first inning of play, despite only managing a single hit. Post #7’s first-inning push was sparked by a bevy of mistakes by their opponent, who shot themselves in the foot with two walks, two errors, a hit batsman, three wild pitches and two passed balls in the early stages of game one. The boys of Post #7 consistently are taking advantage of Post #34’s errors all game long, riding their first-inning lead out for the remainder of game one; surviving a scare in the top of the second-inning as Wellsburg mounted a mini three run spurt in the top of the second to cut Post #7’e led to just, 5-3. However, the boys of Buckhannon Post #7 maintained control of the lead after responding with four runs in bottom half of the second inning.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO