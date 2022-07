Seventeen outspoken, frustrated and in some cases very angry residents of three different areas of the county, attended the Pocahontas County Commission’s June 28th Special Session. Many were upset with local and state law enforcement’s responses to their repeated 911 calls about drug activity in their neighborhoods, while others were more frustrated that law enforcement’s inability to solve their problems result from too many legal protections for the criminals as opposed to the innocent citizens’ rights to enjoy a peaceful life in their homes. Complaints included late night loud and recklessly speeding vehicles, open drug dealing, firearm discharges, threats against innocent residents, and even loud explosive devices being discharged.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO