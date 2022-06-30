ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Wild Welcome New Team Dog Broosky – Say Goodbye To Kevin Fiala

By Kelly Cordes
WJON
WJON
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Isn't he adorable? Meet Brooksy. He's the newest team dog of our Minnesota Wild through the NHL Adopt-A-Dog program. Broosky is a 5-month-old Labrador Retriever who will soon have a very important job. He is going to be training over the next year or so, to be a service dog for...

