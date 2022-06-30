ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSA: TweetDeck for Mac will no longer be available after July 1

By Filipe Espósito
 3 days ago
TweetDeck is a powerful Twitter account manager that lets users explore the social network with specific features for more advanced users such as multiple columns to keep an eye on a specific account or keyword. Unfortunately, Twitter confirmed earlier this month that TweetDeck will no longer be available for Mac users.

Twitter has added a blue banner to the top of TweetDeck for Mac that basically confirms that the app will be shut down on July 1, 2022. There are no details about why the Mac app will be discontinued, but Twitter now recommends Mac users access the platform through its website.

For those unfamiliar, TweetDeck was released in 2008 by developer Iain Dodsworth as an independent Twitter client. In 2009, Dodsworth created an iPhone version of TweetDeck that became quite popular in the App Store. In 2011, Twitter officially acquired TweetDeck and relaunched the app under its own brand.

Last year, TweetDeck was completely redesigned with a new interface based on the current Twitter website. The new version includes an “Explore” tab with trending topics, as well as support for polls and GIFs. According to some rumors, Twitter has been considering making TweetDeck exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers, which currently costs $2.99 per month.

Alternatives to TweetDeck for Mac

Mac users who rely on TweetDeck will have to look for some other alternative to replace the platform. As we previously reported, one of the options is to use Google Chrome to create a TweetDeck web app on your computer. Of course, this is not as seamless as having a native app installed.

Were you a heavy user of TweetDeck? Let us know in the comments section below.

Apple @ Work Podcast: The Mac Admins Foundation

Sponsored by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for your organization that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy with Jamf. Learn more at jamf.com/9to5mac. In this episode of Apple @ Work, Tom Bridge, Caleb Coy Rich Trouton, and Chris Dawe join the show to discuss the...
ADVOCACY
Poll: Would you want a limited version of Stage Manager on non-M1 iPads?

The Stage Manager feature of iPadOS 16 has been in the spotlight this week – not because of what it allows iPad users to do, but because of its controversial requirements. 9to5Mac covered how users are upset about Apple’s decision to keep it restricted to M1 iPads, while the company’s explanations don’t seem all that believable. But if you could change that, would you be fine with having a limited version of Stage Manager on non-M1 iPads?
TECHNOLOGY
AirPods not working? Here are 5 ways to fix them

AirPods not working? Whether you’re having issues getting them connected or with charging, trouble with sound, or something else, follow along for 5 ways to fix AirPods. We’ll also cover how to check if you’re eligible for a free AirPods Pro replacement from Apple. Apple’s AirPods normally...
ELECTRONICS
Apple @ Work: Apple’s commitment to supporting older devices with software upgrades is critical for enterprises with Macs, iPhones, and iPads

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Jamf, the only company in the world that provides complete management and security solutions that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy. Today, more than 62,000 organizations trust Jamf to manage and secure more than 27 million devices worldwide. Learn more.
TECHNOLOGY
