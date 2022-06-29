ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jackson to be sworn in as Breyer retires from Supreme Court

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0svyzD_0gQI7szn00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly three months after she won confirmation to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson is officially becoming a justice.

Jackson, 51, will be sworn as the court’s 116th justice Thursday, just as the man she is replacing, Justice Stephen Breyer, retires.

The judicial pas de deux is set to take place at noon, the moment Breyer said in a letter to President Joe Biden on Wednesday that his retirement will take effect after nearly 28 years on the nation’s highest court.

The court is expected to issue its final opinions earlier Thursday in a momentous and rancorous term that included overturning Roe v. Wade’s guarantee of the right to an abortion. The remaining cases are a challenge to the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate climate–warming emissions from power plants, and Biden’s bid to end the Trump–era “remain in Mexico” asylum program.

In a ceremony the court said it will stream live on its website, Jackson will recite two oaths required of Supreme Court justices, one administered by Breyer and the other by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Jackson, a federal judge since 2013, will be the first Black woman to serve as a justice. She will be joining three women, Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett — the first time four women will serve together on the nine–member court.

Biden nominated Jackson in February, a month after Breyer, 83, announced he would retire at the end of the court’s term, assuming his successor had been confirmed. Breyer’s earlier–than–usual announcement and the condition he attached was a recognition of the Democrats’tenuous hold on the Senate in an era of hyper–partisanship, especially surrounding federal judgeships.

The Senate confirmed Jackson’s nomination in early April, by a 53–47 mostly party–line vote that included support from three Republicans.

She has been in a sort of judicial limbo ever since, remaining a judge on the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., but not hearing any cases. Biden elevated her to that court from the district judgeship to which she was appointed by President Barack Obama.

Jackson will be able to begin work immediately, but the court will have just finished the bulk of its work until the fall, apart from emergency appeals that occasionally arise. That will give her time to settle in and familiarize herself with the roughly two dozen cases the court already has agreed to hear starting in October as well as hundreds of appeals that will pile up over the summer.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer tells Biden he will formally retire at noon THURSDAY after final opinions are issued and days after Roe v. Wade was overturned - clearing the way for Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in

Thursday will mark the final day on the Supreme Court bench for 83-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer, clearing the way for future Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first black woman on the high court. Tomorrow will also be the last day for the judicial body's most politically-charged docket in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
John Roberts
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

‘Breathtakingly arrogant’: Alito shredded for claiming most GOP Justices ‘wrong’ except him

Nearly fifty years after Roe v. Wade was decided, the right to an abortion has been stripped away by the Supreme Court, marking the first time the Court has rescinded a right. Donald Trump’s appointees to the Court are under fire for tainting the legacy of the Court, as many believe they reversed the decision because they personally oppose abortion. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by The Nation’s Joan Walsh and Linda Greenhouse, who covered the Supreme Court for The New York Times, to discuss the legitimacy of the Court. Greenhouse writing in a New York Times piece responding to the ruling that Alito’s statement asserting that the Justices who previously backed “Roe” were wrong is “breathtakingly arrogant.” June 27, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Justice Sotomayor#Retirement#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#116th
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Poll shows Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock with strong Georgia lead as voters reckon with Roe repeal

Senator Raphael Warnock has a strong lead in Georgia as voters come to terms with the repeal of federal abortion protections by the Supreme Court and the GOP dream of retaking the Senate appears to be getting further away.A Quinnipiac poll of registered voters puts the reverend at 54 per cent in the state, a whopping 10 points above his GOP challenger Herschel Walker. That’s a far larger margin than Republicans are hoping to see, and shows that Mr Walker has an uphill battle to fight if he wants to flip the seat back red.Buoying Mr Warnock’s chances against...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NBC News

Why Ron DeSantis might not be as opposed to the Jan. 6 investigation as he says

The Democrat-led Jan. 6 committee seems to have finally drawn political blood from former President Donald Trump. Ex-West Wing aide Cassidy Hutchinson on Tuesday detailed alleged fits of rage by Trump in his persistent but futile attempts to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 win. The proceeding’s biggest winner, though, may not be Democrats but a putative rival of Trump’s for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy