ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murder arrest after assault victim dies in Blackpool

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA family have paid tribute to a "bubbly" man who died after an attack which sparked a murder investigation. Ryan Harvey, 22, suffered a head injury in the fight in Central Drive, Blackpool, on Saturday evening. He died three days later in hospital. His family said Mr Harvey, from...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Police hunt three rapists who attacked a young woman as she walked through green in late-night attack

A major police hunt for three rapists is underway tonight after a young woman was attacked as she walked through local gardens. The three men ambushed and raped the victim as she walked through the grass area between Nutfield Road and Battlebridge Lane, known as Crossways Rest Gardens, in Merstham, Surrey, between 10.50pm and 11.45pm on Thursday night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Fleetwood#Lancashire Police#Bst#Royal Preston Hospital
The Independent

‘Honeytrap’ killer who helped murder 16-year-old lured to death by girlfriend to be freed from prison after 13 years

A murderer who helped kill a 16-year-old boy after he was lured to his death by his girlfriend is to be freed from prison after more than a decade.Andre Thompson, then 17, was jailed for his part in the 2008 “honeytrap” murder of Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London.Shakilus was lured to a quiet cul-de-sac by 15-year-old Samantha Joseph, where he was ambushed by love rival Danny McLean, 18, and five members of his gang, which included Thompson.The teenager, who had been in a month-long relationship with Joseph behind the back of her older boyfriend McLean, was beaten with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ex-boyfriend, 22, is charged with murder two days after 20-year-old New York mom was shot dead at point-blank range while pushing their three month-old baby in a stroller through the Upper East Side

A 22-year-old man believed to be the father of a three-month-old baby has been arrested by police in New York and charged with the murder of the child's mother - who died after she was shot point-blank in the head while pushing their daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheDailyBeast

Cops Arrest Baby’s Dad in Killing of NYC Mom Pushing Stroller

Police have arrested a man for the killing of a young mom who was shot in the head while walking her 3-month-old baby in a stroller in New York City this week. A senior law enforcement official confirmed the arrest to The Daily Beast, identifying the suspect as the baby’s father. Police have not officially released the name of the man, who was apprehended by United States Marshals and the New York Police Department Fugitive Task Force.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former star Georgia high school football player found guilty of killing his pregnant wife and his Mom

Johnny Edwards IV was sentenced to LIFE in prison without the possibility of parole yesterday, after pleading guilty to killing both his pregnant wife and his own Mother. Back on December, 7, 2019, Edwards called police and admitted he killed his mother, wife and unborn child and was going to be sitting outside waiting for the police to arrive.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Texas man who was declared insane after killing father escapes from hospital

A Texas man, who was charged with murder for stabbing his father in 2013 but later acquited on an insanity plea, has fled from the state psychatric facility he was in, officials said on Monday. Alexander Scott Ervin, 29, was found missing from the hospital shortly after 7.30am on Monday. Police officials reviewed the hospital’s security footage and determined he fled after the mental health facility’s staff contacted authorities.Mr Ervin left his dormitory room at the North Texas State Hospital around 9pm on Sunday and climbed the 8ft security fence of the hospital before he headed north on foot around...
VERNON, TX
BBC

Jack Lis: CCTV shows dog lunging at people days before attack

CCTV footage showed a dog who mauled a 10-year-old boy to death lunging at shoppers just days before the fatal attack. Jack Lis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries after being mauled by an American Bully named Beast in Caerphilly last November. Brandon Hayden, 19, of Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Pershore woman determined for full life after fan accident

A woman says she wants to live as full a life as possible after undergoing potentially life-saving surgery following a freak accident. Rachel Pighills, 35, has returned home to Pershore, Worcestershire, after specialist surgery in Barcelona. She was hit by a ceiling fan in 2018, leaving a neck injury which...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Royal Derby Hospital: Woman endures painful 17-hour A&E wait

The family of a woman left waiting for more than 17 hours in at accident and emergency department said they were "far from happy". Rebecca Smith arrived at the Royal Derby Hospital at 19:45 BST on Thursday but was not seen until about 13:00 on Friday. She then returned to...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

NHS nurse, 47, glassed man in face after downing bottle of wine and four gins on first night out after lockdown when she had turned to drink to battle stress of 12-hour A&E shifts

An NHS nurse who smashed her glass into a man's face after downing a bottle of wine and four gins on the first night after lockdown has been spared jail. Rebecca Prior, 47, had been on a night out with friends when she lunged at victim Charles Cocklin with a full gin glass in Canvas nightclub in Bournemouth, Dorset, last September.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reading gang-rape investigation closed by police

An investigation into an alleged gang-rape has been dropped by police. A woman, in her 20s, said she had been raped by four unknown men in an alleyway near McIlroy Park in Tilehurst, Reading. Thames Valley Police said officers had conducted "extensive inquiries" after the report on Monday. Following examinations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jail for Bristol man, 45, who raped 19-year-old student

A man found guilty of raping a student has been jailed for almost seven years. Mohsen Gheibi, 48, of Stapleton Road in Easton, Bristol, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court for the attack which happened in the city in May 2019. The 19-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy