ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Harford County Deputies Won’t Be Prosecuted In Fatal Shooting Of Man, Prosecutor Says; State Investigation Ongoing

By Rohan Mattu
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSyDg_0gQI41qW00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County State’s Attorney will not seek criminal charges against deputies who shot and killed a 53-year-old man in Bel Air last April, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

States Attorney Albert Peisinger said he reviewed body-worn camera footage, dash camera recordings, witness interviews and other materials in his decision, but the Attorney General’s Office said its own investigation in the shooting includes information that has not yet been requested or reviewed” by Peisinger’s office.

Established in response to 2021 police reforms, the attorney general’s Independent Investigations Division is tasked with investigating all civilian deaths at the hands of law enforcement.

According to Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, deputies responded to a report on April 23 that a suicidal man with a long gun was in the Bel Air area. The deputies allegedly had phone conversations with the man and searched for him for about an hour before finding him near a convenience store.

Gahler did not say what prompted the deputies to open fire. The man, identified as John Raymond Fauver, was taken to a hospital, where he died. The two deputies who opened fire were placed on leave after the shooting.

Peisinger said he concluded the deputies’ use of force was both necessary, proportional and not unreasonable. Additionally, Peisinger said he categorized the shooting as “suicide by law enforcement.”

Sheriff Gahler was ordered in late April to hand over evidence in the shooting to the Attorney General’s office after he initially refused to cooperate with the state investigators.

The sheriff did not appeal the restraining order keeping him from interfering in the state’s investigation, but accused Attorney General Frosh of using the case as “political fodder.”

The Independent Investigations Division said Wednesday its investigation is ongoing and it “will continue to complete a thorough, independent investigation, as the Maryland legislature has charged us to do.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed, Suspect At Large In Easton Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Talbot County, authorities said Monday. The deadly shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a home on Prospect Avenue in Easton, the Easton Police Department said. Officers called to the scene found the victim shot once, police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect that escalated when the suspect opened fire. The suspect had fled by the time police arrived. Police believe the suspect knew the victim, but no details about his identity were immediately released. The age and name of the victim were not immediately available Monday morning. The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Arrested In Shooting That Damaged Officer’s Car, Led To Police Pursuit That Ended In Virginia Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old Germantown man is in police custody after he allegedly shot at a Montgomery County Police officer and led authorities on a car chase that ended in Virginia on Monday, according to authorities. Police initially responded to a report of a man shooting a rifle at people in the 11300 block of Hawks Ridge Terrace Germantown, Maryland, around 9:20 a.m.  Officers learned that Frederick Nijhia had fired off several rounds of bullets at a WSSC Water utility worker, striking his vehicle multiple times, police said. Nijhia also allegedly shot at a man standing next to the utility worker’s truck,...
GERMANTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed In Fourth Of July Shooting In Southeast Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed in a Fourth of July shooting that unfolded in southeast Baltimore, Baltimore Police said Monday. Officers were on patrol near North Glover Street shortly after 3 a.m. when they heard gunfire coming from the 400 block of North Montford Avenue, police said. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found an unidentified male shot multiple times in the upper body, police said. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harford County, MD
City
Bel Air, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Harford County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Bel Air, MD
Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

Four Teen Arrested for Carjacking in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Four teenagers and one adult were arrested for a cracking incident last week. According to the Baltimore County Police Department, on Wednesday, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers from the Dundalk Precinct responded to the 7800 block of Wynbrook Road 21224., for an armed carjacking. “While responding...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed In East Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed over the weekend in a shooting in East Baltimore, authorities said. About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a shooting in the 600 block of North Broadway, where they found the shooting victim unconscious, Baltimore Police said. The victim was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Woodlawn Teen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week, according to authorities. Investigators are searching for Brandie Melany Diaz who was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on June 28 in the Woodlawn area, police said. Diaz is 5’2 and 110 pounds, according to authorities. Anyone who has seen Diaz or who has information on her whereabouts please call 911 or 410-887-1340.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicide#Legislature#Long Gun#Violent Crime
WBOC

Man Killed Following Easton Shooting

EASTON, Md.- A man has been killed following a shooting in Easton Sunday evening. Easton Police says they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 6:30 p.m. at 108 Prospect Ave. Officers began life saving measures until Talbot County Paramedics arrived. On the way to the University of Maryland, Easton Hospital, he died from his injuries.
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Dies Two Months After Being Shot In South Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the killing of a man who died late last month, two months after he was shot in southern Baltimore. The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. April 25 in the 400 block of South Gilmor Street, Baltimore Police said. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the back. The victim dies of his injuries June 23. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Detectives were notified last Friday that the manner of death was homicide caused by the gunshot wound. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Easton Police investigating shooting homicide

Easton Police are investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday evening. According to the Easton Police Department, the incident occurred around 6:21 p.m. as officers were dispatched to 108 Prospect Avenue in Easton, Maryland. Upon arrival, police say they located a male suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers...
EASTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man found shot on North Broadway outside hospital

A man shot early Saturday in the area of Johns Hopkins Hospital has died, police said. Baltimore police said officers were called around 3:34 a.m. to the 600 block of North Broadway, where a man was lying on the ground unresponsive, suffering an apparent gunshot wound. He died a short...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Overlea man convicted of murder in connection with fatal 2020 stabbing

OVERLEA, MD—An Overlea man has been convicted on murder charges in connection with a fatal stabbing in 2020. Jimmy Foye, 63, was convicted on Tuesday of the murder of Irma Garrido Ruiz in Baltimore County Circuit Court. At 12:30 p.m. on January 3, 2020, Ruiz was found dead inside her Reisterstown home. She had been stabbed 44 times. Ruiz’s cellphone … Continue reading "Overlea man convicted of murder in connection with fatal 2020 stabbing" The post Overlea man convicted of murder in connection with fatal 2020 stabbing appeared first on Nottingham MD.
OVERLEA, MD
CBS Baltimore

4 People Shot Near East Baltimore Intersection Within 14 Hours

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating two separate shootings that injured four people within the span of 14 hours near the same intersection in Baltimore’s Berea neighborhood, according to authorities. Three women were shot in the 2600 block of Mura Street around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Officers who responded to the shooting found a 39-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman, and a 62-year-old woman with gunshot injuries, according to authorities. The women were taken to a local hospital where they received treatment from medical personnel. The trio of ladies is listed in stable condition, police said. On Sunday afternoon, around 1:20 p.m., police again responded to a report of a shooting near the spot where Mura Street intersects with North Luzerne Avenue. This time, officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue, according to authorities. An ambulance took him to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said. Anyone with information about these shootings should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
60K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy