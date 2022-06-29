ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Emmett Till’s Family Calls For Arrest Of Carolyn Bryant After An Unserved Warrant Is Found

BET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the Department of Justice closed the investigation into the murder of Emmett Till due to lack of evidence, Till’s family is calling for the white woman who wrongfully accused him to be arrested after unserved warrant was discovered. According to the Associated Press, last week, an unserved...

Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Mississippi State
Popculture

R. Kelly's Attorney Speaks Out as Singer is Placed on Suicide Watch in Prison

R. Kelly has officially begun his 30-year sentence. The "I Believe I Can Fly" singer was sentenced after being found guilty of racketeering in his Brooklyn criminal case. He faces similar charges in the states of Georgia, Minnesota, Florida, and Illinois – the latter of which trial begins in August. Now, Kelly claims he's being punished for behind high profile by being placed on suicide watch in a Brooklyn detention center, despite him saying he has no intention of harming himself. Jennifer Bonjean, his attorney, told CNN that Kelly had been fearful of being put on suicide watch. "The irony of putting someone on suicide watch when they're not suicidal is it actually causes more harm," Bonjean said in a statement. "It's punishment for being high-profile. And it's horrifying frankly. To put someone under suicide watch under those conditions is cruel and unusual when they don't need it."
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Defends R. Kelly Following 30-Year Prison Sentence: 'He Didn't Kill Anyone'

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison in a New York federal court on Wednesday (June 29) after being convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges last September. Judge Ann Donnelly’s sentence was welcomed by his victims, with one woman who was sexually abused by the R&B singer when she was 17 years old calling it a “special but hard day.” But not everyone is happy with the decision.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Minnesota

Warrant found in Emmett Till case offers relatives renewed hope for justice

MINNEAPOLIS -- New evidence in the landmark case of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old boy whose murder in Mississippi ignited the civil rights movement, have his family making renewed calls for justice. Last week, a team searching a Mississippi courthouse discovered an unserved warrant charging a woman in Till's 1955 kidnapping. Deborah Watts, Till's cousin, and her daughter were there when the document was found."After reading it, we just dropped to our knees," said Watts, the head of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation. "We prayed and we cried, we were jubilant all at the same time."The warrant for the arrest of Carolyn...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Popculture

'Sweetie Pie's': New Development in Tim Norman's Alleged Murder-For-Hire Against Nephew

The plot thickens in Tim Norman's pending murder trial. The Welcome to Sweetie Pie's star was arrested and charged with being the ring leader in a murder-for-hire plot that left his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery, dead from gunshot wounds. Norman has pleaded not guilty but the alleged shooter in the crime recently changed his plea to guilty, further implicating Norman in the already mounting case against him. Investigators allege that Norman, son of former Ike & Tina Turner background singer turned restaurant owner Miss Robbie Montgomery, believed Andre was part of a home robbery of his mother Miss Robbie. Miss Robbie is also Andre's grandmother whom she helped to raise. But according to police records, during a police interview with Andre, he pointed the finger at Tim, causing this spiral to begin.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Ricky Banks
Person
Carolyn Bryant
Person
Roy Bryant
Daily Mail

Ex-boyfriend, 22, is charged with murder two days after 20-year-old New York mom was shot dead at point-blank range while pushing their three month-old baby in a stroller through the Upper East Side

A 22-year-old man believed to be the father of a three-month-old baby has been arrested by police in New York and charged with the murder of the child's mother - who died after she was shot point-blank in the head while pushing their daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side.
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Beaten Up So Badly He Needed Staples

Los Angeles, CA – Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, was brutally beaten by some of his fellow inmates on Tuesday (June 28), causing the high-profile murder case to be delayed. According to Rolling Stone, Holder was seriously injured around 4 p.m. after he left the Los Angeles courtroom where he’s currently standing trial for the 2019 murder.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle reportedly assaulted in jail

The man who is accused of fatally shooting Nipsey Hussle in 2019 has reportedly been assaulted while in jail. As Rolling Stone reports, the 32-year-old Eric Holder Jr. was unable to attend his trial regarding the case on Tuesday (June 28). This was supposedly due to injuries he sustained in custody, shortly after leaving a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday afternoon (June 27).
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell complains R Kelly is treated better and cellmate threatened to kill her for cash

Ghislaine Maxwell has said that a fellow inmate at her Brooklyn lockup allegedly threatened to strangle her in her sleep in exchange for money, her lawyers claimed in a new court filing on Wednesday.“[One] of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep,” the filing said.Her lawyers also said that “other similarly charged defendants” – namely sexual abuser and cultist Keith Raniere and pop star and paedophile R Kelly – were both given...
BROOKLYN, NY
Public Safety
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s Last Words Revealed During Suspect’s Murder Trial

Click here to read the full article. A witness in the murder trial of Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, revealed the late rap star’s last words before his death while testifying on Monday (June 20). Shermi Villanueva, 47, who was also injured during the 2019 shooting that took Hussle’s life, says the entrepreneur and philanthropist acknowledged that Holder had shot him before collapsing to the ground. “’He shot me. He shot me,’” Villanueva said of Hussle’s final declaration prior to his passing. “I heard it, and then I saw Nipsey fall. When I looked and see Nipsey, I started to...
PUBLIC SAFETY

