NEW YORK - Independence Day is taking on a whole new meaning for a group of people celebrating the Fourth of July holiday a little early. CBS2's Alice Gainer met the the newest group of U.S. citizens, hailing from 22 different countries. They took the oath of allegiance at a special Independence Day naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library's Central Circulating branch, sometimes a first stop for immigrants. "Whether it's to learn English, or citizenship classes," said Dr. Tony Marx, president of the New York Public Library. Of the 40 newest American citizens, 15 are active members of the U.S. military."I've always...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO