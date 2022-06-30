ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

CSM Foundation celebrates and remembers colleagues and friends with engraved bricks

By College of Southern Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iEyZC_0gQHzkMX00

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation was joined by faculty, staff, and honored guests on June 16 at the Prince Frederick Campus to memorialize supporters with engraved bricks laid in remembrance of loved ones, and to celebrate colleagues and friends of the CSM community who serve as the college’s champions. Purchased through the CSM Foundation , proceeds from the sale of the bricks go toward the student success fund.

Credit: The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation

“It gives me great pleasure to be here with you today,” said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy in introducing those receiving honorary bricks. “We are here to acknowledge and honor the individuals within the community who have made a difference in the lives of so many.”

Bricks were placed at the A Building entrance walkway in honor of:

  • Casey Buffalini , donated by Casey Buffalini. This brick is engraved with “Keep rising & grinding!”
  • Daniel Curry , donated by the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce. This brick was laid to commemorate Dr. Curry’s retirement from Calvert County Public Schools, where he served as superintendent from 2014-2022 and positively impacted the lives of countless children through his leadership and dedication mission to their success in our schools over his 48 years of service.
  • Evie and Vince Hungerford , donated by Murphy, in recognition and gratitude of Evie and Vince’s very long friendship with the College of Southern Maryland.
  • Christy Lombardi , donated by Murphy, to thank her for her leadership and dedication on the Board of Trustees.
  • Michelle Morsell , donated by Rick Johnson, to recognize her hard work and dedication to the Department of Financial Services at CSM.
  • Christina Ronn, donated by Rick Johnson, to recognize her hard work and dedication to the Department of Financial Services at CSM. This brick is engraved with “Education is for improving the lives of others.”
  • John and Ginny Walters , donated by John and Millie Walters, to honor their role as loving parents and grandparents.
  • Jay W. Webster , donated by Murphy, in recognition of his leadership and dedication to the Board of Trustees.

Murphy then introduced incoming CSM Foundation Chair Randall Williams, who also thanked supporters for their generosity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202iS9_0gQHzkMX00
Credit: The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation

“Today is about recognizing you, our partners, and our supporters,” he said.  “By honoring those who believe in the mission of the College of Southern Maryland and share in the vision to transform the lives of our students… that generosity and investment today, enriches our community.”

Williams then led attendees in a moment of silence before laying bricks in memory of supporters who are no longer with us.

Bricks were laid in memory of:

  • Alice “Gene” Brown , donated by Abreellen Brown. Gene was a Calvert County native and athlete. She loved art, plants, and tigers, and enjoyed baking, crocheting, and her stories. On the top of her list was spending time with her family and supporting her son and daughter, and she could always be found in the stands with her stat book and camera.
  • Mary Jo Comer , donated by CSM Communications Professor Denise Gilmer-Knudson. Comer was one of CSM’s most valued and highly skilled Communication adjunct faculty, devoted to teaching and committed to her students. She taught courses across three campuses each spring and fall for more than 25 years. She not only demonstrated excellence in the classroom but also mentored many full and part-time faculty members. A favorite among our students and beloved by her colleagues, Comer made a meaningful difference at CSM.
  • Samuel C. Jones , a proud CSM Trustee, donated by Dr. Maureen Murphy

An honorary brick is a lasting celebration of those who had a special connection to CSM or the Southern Maryland community. For a $100 donation, a personally engraved brick can celebrate a birthday, anniversary, retirement, special occasion, or remember a loved one. Since its inception in 1989, the brick program has recognized over 400 individuals in the walkways of the La Plata, Leonardtown, and Prince Frederick campuses.

The CSM Foundation, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 charitable organization established in 1970, helps increase access to higher education at CSM through scholarship funding and assures the excellence of that education by raising and managing funds for college projects and objectives – including workforce development in Southern Maryland. The CSM Foundation is comprised of a tri-county, all-volunteer board of directors. To learn more about the CSM Foundation or to donate, visit the CSM Foundation online or call 301-934-7599.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Week in Review for June 25-July 1, 2022

Calvert County: Calvert Sheriff Pilots License Plate Reading Cameras To Solve Crime The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will be installing automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras in strategic areas around the county to solve and prevent crime. The cameras are built by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps […]
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Judy Center Early Learning Hub expansion grant awarded

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools has been recently awarded a Judy Center Early Learning Hub Expansion Grant for Lexington Park Elementary School. This expansion grant will provide additional support and education for families with young children residing in the Lexington Park Elementary School catchment zone. The Expansion Grant award, $330,000.00 annually, is […]
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM joins, hosts regional institutions to discuss crisis response plans

What kind of emergencies might impact our region? How would regional institutions work together to address a crisis? How would citizens be kept up to date with vital information during a disaster? Those questions and more were on the table when representatives from the College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Charles County Government, Charles County Sheriff’s […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The 4th of July is a BLAST at Solomons Island

One of the most festive nights of the year at Solomons Island comes on July 4th with the annual tradition of fireworks over the Patuxent River. Each year the Solomons Business Association (SBA), with the help of community members, the county government, and generous sponsors organizes fireworks for thousands of patriotic spectators. The SBA invites […]
SOLOMONS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prince Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Society
City
Friendship, MD
County
Calvert County, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Board approves administrative appointments, included six new administrators

The Board of Education at its work session earlier this week approved several administrative appointments. The appointments include five new Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) principals, one new acting principal, and five new assistant principals. The Board also approved a few administrative moves.   All appointments are effective July 1, 2022. As of July 1, […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Kids’ and teens college brings back full summer schedule of in person, and virtual classes

The Kids’ and Teens College at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is underway with a full schedule of in-person summer classes for the first time since 2019. The virtual campus is also still available. Students can choose from a wide range of classes including artistic pursuits such as “Painting Picasso,” to STEM explorations in “Icky […]
LA PLATA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csm#The Brick#The Csm Foundation
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

22nd Annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Features Three Days of Events

LEONARDTOWN, MD – A free concert featuring a nationally-renowned jazz group, an exclusive opening party where attendees dress in their best all-white attire, and a free opening reception to kick off the 22nd annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival in a big way this July 8 in downtown Leonardtown. As one of the mid-Atlantic’s signature jazz events, this three-day […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Summer School, Summer Boost staff and students eligible to participate in free COVID testing program

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students who are enrolled in Summer School or Summer Boost, as well as staff members who are working at the programs, are eligible to participate in free COVID-19 PCR testing. The testing program is voluntary, CCPS does not require any staff or student to participate in COVID testing. Summer School […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
WDVM 25

Firework shows return, others canceled in Prince George’s County

BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — This holiday weekend is going dark in some cities as fireworks displays are being canceled, including one of the biggest ones in Prince George’s County held in College Park, Maryland. The city in partnership with the University of Maryland College Park canceled their annual Independence Day Fireworks show due […]
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Anne Arundel County No Discharge Zone Takes Effect July 1

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), along with the Severn River Association, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis, announce that a federally approved No Discharge Zone (NDZ) designation for 13 bodies of water in Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis Harbor, takes effect July 1, 2022. After receiving a […]
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Mechanicsville VFD Brings Home the Chief A. Marvin Gibbons Award from the MSFA 130th Annual Convention and Parade

On Wednesday, June 22nd, after two (2) months of prepping the apparatus and aligning personnel to attend, sixty (60) Mechanicsville Volunteers and their families loaded up on the apparatus and made the three-hour drive to Ocean City, Maryland. The department participated in the 130th Annual Maryland State Firemens’ Association Parade. Once arriving in Ocean City, […]
OCEAN CITY, MD
WTOP

Suitland HS in Prince George’s Co. getting full face-lift to replace aging campus

Suitland High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is getting more than a face-lift — it’s getting a brand new campus where the current one sits. County officials were on hand Thursday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new facility. In addition to an academic complex, renderings of the new Suitland High School shows a performing arts theater and an athletics stadium.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Commissioners to Host Public Forum July 12

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will host a Public Forum Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioner’s meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, at 41770 Baldridge Street, in Leonardtown. Public Forums allow residents to speak directly to the Commissioners on topics of their choosing. Residents may offer appreciation, questions, […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Independence Day Fireworks Schedules

SOLOMONS, Md. — Calvert County will host two Independence Day fireworks displays this year, one on Sunday, July 3, and the other on Monday, July 4. The Independence Day celebrations will take place at the following locations:. July 3: Chesapeake Beach, MD (Rain Date July 9th) July 4: Solomons,...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy