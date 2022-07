After years of changing hands and sitting empty, the large lot on the southern end of U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills is set to be turned into a large commercial development. The former Motor Lodge property is now owned by Ward Neely, who is working with local developer John Michael Bodnar and the city to turn the property into a home for multiple tenants, which will include retail, restaurant and service industries, said Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes.

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO