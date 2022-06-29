A Year After Lytton Fire, Residents Wait for Answers and Action | The Tyee

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports they have arrested an Early woman today (Thursday) for criminal mischief. According to authorities, 33-year-old Elana May Laber was taken into custody after deputies responded to two hog confinement sites located approximately one-half mile from each other in the 2400 block of Otter Ave. Law enforcement says they received reports that over 1,000 dead pigs were discovered between the two sites, and during the investigation, deputies interviewed Laber, who is employed to maintain both sites. Laber first told law enforcement that someone shut off the breakers that controlled the electricity, ultimately causing the death of the pigs. It was determined after an inspection that the animals had been dead for at least a week, and Laber later told authorities that she knew the pigs had been dead. Officials report that the animals had no access to feed or water. The pigs are owned by Corey AGR Inc. from Lytton, and an estimated $150,000 was lost due to the death. Laber was taken into custody on two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, a class C felony, and two counts of livestock neglect, a simple misdemeanor. Laber is currently being held in the Sac County Jail on a $22,000 cash bond.

SAC COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO