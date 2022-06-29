ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lytton, IA

A Year After Lytton Fire, Residents Wait for Answers and Action | The Tyee

By reporterwings
reporterwings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year after a wildfire tore through the village of Lytton, destroying most of the town, residents are still waiting for answers about what sparked the blaze. Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners. We’re looking for a stellar journalist to join our team. Applications open until...

reporterwings.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

1000 dead pigs found at Sac County hog confinement sites

SAC COUNTY, Iowa — An employee for two hog confinement sites was arrested for livestock neglect after law enforcement discovered over 1000 dead pigs between the sites on Thursday. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of dead pigs in the 2400 mile of Otter Ave. Law enforcement interviewed Elana May Laber, 33, […]
SAC COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Citing ‘immediate danger,’ state places restrictions on pharmacy’s license

Citing an “immediate danger” to the public, state licensing officials have issued an emergency order restricting a Fort Dodge pharmacy’s ability to compound certain drugs for customers. According to the Iowa Board of Pharmacy, Daniel Pharmacy of 1114 Central Ave., Fort Dodge, has “had ample time to comply with applicable standards for compounding with hazardous […] The post Citing ‘immediate danger,’ state places restrictions on pharmacy’s license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FORT DODGE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Evacuation#Public Infrastructure#Bc Wildfire Service
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Chief Goes Over Consequences If Illegal Fireworks Are Shot Off

As the 4th of July holiday approaches, Jefferson residents are reminded that consumer fireworks are illegal to shoot off within city limits. Police Chief Mark Clouse talks about the consequences if an officer finds you shooting off any fireworks that make an “explosive” noise without a previously approved permit to do so by the city council.
JEFFERSON, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Rolfe Woman Receives Several Animal Neglect Charges for Leaving Cats in Unsanitary Conditions

A Rolfe woman, who left several cats and kittens in unsanitary conditions, has been charged with 34 counts of Animal Neglect. According to the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office, late in the afternoon on June 22nd, law enforcement was called to the residence at 204 Walnut Street in Rolfe. Approximately 30 cats and kittens were discovered without food and water in the vacated house. Law enforcement was advised that 51-year-old Jennifer Sproston had been bringing the cats to the residence and keeping them there.
ROLFE, IA
1380kcim.com

Local Law Enforcement Dispels Rumors Caused By False Social Media Post Warning Of Violent Offenders

Local law enforcement is dispelling a rumor circulating on social meeting that two violent offenders were on the loose in Carroll. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, the post suggested two men wanted for robbery and murder were believed to be in the area and urged residents to be vigilant. Burke says they have received several calls regarding the social media post, and he reminds people that not everything they see on social media is true. Burke suggests users check the validity of a post before sharing. If unable to determine authenticity, always verify with law enforcement or a trusted news source.
CARROLL, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Lytton, IA
1380kcim.com

An Early Woman Was Taken Into Custody On Two Counts Of Animal Neglect

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports they have arrested an Early woman today (Thursday) for criminal mischief. According to authorities, 33-year-old Elana May Laber was taken into custody after deputies responded to two hog confinement sites located approximately one-half mile from each other in the 2400 block of Otter Ave. Law enforcement says they received reports that over 1,000 dead pigs were discovered between the two sites, and during the investigation, deputies interviewed Laber, who is employed to maintain both sites. Laber first told law enforcement that someone shut off the breakers that controlled the electricity, ultimately causing the death of the pigs. It was determined after an inspection that the animals had been dead for at least a week, and Laber later told authorities that she knew the pigs had been dead. Officials report that the animals had no access to feed or water. The pigs are owned by Corey AGR Inc. from Lytton, and an estimated $150,000 was lost due to the death. Laber was taken into custody on two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, a class C felony, and two counts of livestock neglect, a simple misdemeanor. Laber is currently being held in the Sac County Jail on a $22,000 cash bond.
SAC COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

Clay County Sheriff Talks New Laws Taking Effect July 1st

Clay County, IA (KICD — Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling says three law changes taking effect July 1st will affect residents. Most notably, off-road vehicles will be allowed on the state’s highways for short distances. The drivers must be 18, licensed, and the vehicles must be fully insured....
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Spencer Daily Reporter

Dickens woman charged following collision

DICKENS — A 38-year-old Dickens woman was charged with felony second-degree mischief and taken to Clay County Jail following a collision involving a pair of vehicles in Dickens on June 28.
DICKENS, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa becomes first state in Midwest to launch Rail Explorers

BOONE, Iowa — By the end of July, Boone will be the first midwestern town to launch Rail Explorers. The custom-built explorers highlight new pedal-powered rail technology and provide a new way to experience the railroad. The Rail Explorers feature a custom-built electric motor, aimed at making the activity...
BOONE, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Man Arrested After Causing Disturbance In Downtown Jefferson Saturday

A Carroll man face charges in Greene County District Court after causing a disturbance in downtown Jefferson Saturday evening. The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Way and Vine Street at approximately 8:40 p.m. in response to a report to the dispatch center of a subject harassing people in the area. Upon arrival, law enforcement made contact with the individual and identified him as 45-year-old Anthony Lee Kies. Authorities say Kies refused to comply with the officer’s commands, and he was taken into custody. Kies was booked into the Greene County Law Enforcement Center on charges of disorderly conduct and interference with official acts, simple misdemeanors.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Woman Sentenced to Probation Following Drug Network Investigation

A Jefferson woman was recently sentenced to probation for her role in a drug network investigation. According to court documents, 39-year-old Tanisha Dillinger pled guilty to an amended charge Class C Felony for intent to deliver methamphetamine under five grams. The original charge was a felony for conspiring to manufacture or possess methamphetamine with intent to deliver. As per a plea agreement, she had a ten year prison sentence suspended and was placed on probation for three years.
JEFFERSON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Ruthven Man Pleads Guilty To Felony Going Armed With Intent, Receives Probation, Suspended Prison Sentence

Sibley, Iowa — A Ruthven man has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced on a felony charge. According to the criminal complaints filed with the Osceola County Clerk of Court, 39-year-old Lenard Keith Schiller Jr of Ruthven was accused of knowingly and unlawfully driving in a reckless manner, weaving through traffic, traveling at speeds of more than 80 mph in an attempt to get another vehicle to stop while having a small baby in the vehicle. Additionally, the officer who filed the report says Schiller attempted to use a baseball bat as a weapon during an altercation with the victim. Statements from others nearby during the incident agreed that the defendant intended to use the bat as a weapon. The alleged offenses happened about exactly a year ago in Ocheyedan.
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City man wins $25,000 from Iowa Lottery scratch ticket

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (WHO) — A Siouxland man has won thousands of dollars through the lottery. Jesus “Danny” Gonzalez won a bingo scratch game after buying a lottery ticket at the Gordon Drive Hy-Vee in Sioux City. He claimed his $25,000 prize on Thursday in Storm Lake. The top prize of the Wild Bingo game […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Police looking for Iowa suspect considered armed and dangerous

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are looking for a suspect they said isconnected to recent shots fired calls in the city. The suspect, Patrick Eugene Walker, is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for Walker on these charges: intimidation with a...
westerniowatoday.com

Shelby County Sheriff’s Report

(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports nine arrests between June 19th and June 30th. Truc Trung Nguyen, age 34, of Des Moines, was arrested after a call for service on Highway 59 on June 19th. Nguyen was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with OWI 1st offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Acts, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy