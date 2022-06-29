Diamondbacks can't keep offensive momentum rolling in shutout loss to Padres

Leading off the bottom of the third inning Wednesday afternoon, Geraldo Perdomo hit a tricky ground ball to the backhand of Padres’ second baseman Jake Cronenworth.

Cronenworth charged in on it and mishandled the ball, a play that was initially ruled an error. Moments later, the scoring was changed to a base hit.

For seven innings, that friendly scorer’s ruling stood as the only thing between the Diamondbacks and being on the wrong end of an unfolding no-hitter. By the time Daulton Varsho flied out to end the game, Arizona still only had three hits, dooming it to a 4-0 loss and a split of this week’s two-game series at Chase Field.

“You give up four single runs, you expect to stay in the game, which we did,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “You expect to give yourself a chance to win the game.”

The Diamondbacks had that chance Wednesday, but squandered it with an inability to do much of anything against Mike Clevinger, who struck out six and issued just one walk in six one-hit innings.

“I just was sitting on pitches, didn't get them,” third baseman Josh Rojas said. “He mixed me up kinda well. One at-bat, I just tried to do a little too much, just missed it. I just think that was the theme throughout the day, across the lineup. Not getting the pitch you're looking for or trying to do a little too much.”

For the Diamondbacks, it was a return to the offensive struggles that have marred much of this month. Since June 1, they’ve been shut out five times. Their team batting average in the month is .206 — the worst in the National League.

On Sunday, though, they seemed to burst out of that slump, scoring 11 runs on a season-high 13 hits. Then, after an off-day, they carried that success into Tuesday night, coming from 6-0 down to stun the Padres with a walk-off, 7-6, win. The 18 runs that they scored in those two wins marked a season-high for a two-game stretch.

Then came Wednesday.

From the start, they had no answers for Clevinger, going down in order in the first inning. For the first seven innings, they only moved one runner into scoring position — a threat that ended with a four-pitch strikeout from Alek Thomas.

On the other side, Madison Bumgarner did what he could to keep the Padres at bay. In the first four innings, he allowed just four base runners on 73 pitches.

“Bum was more than efficient today,” Lovullo said. “… I thought he had real good life and finish to all of his pitches early on.”

Thanks to the offense’s ineffectiveness, though, Bumgarner had no margin with which to work.

Over the back half of the game, the Padres slowly began moving runs across. It started in the fifth, when Bumgarner walked Jurickson Profar — an at-bat during which he, Profar, Lovullo and the home plate umpire appeared to exchange words — then gave up a pair of singles, allowing one run. The 32 pitches Bumgarner tossed in that inning compounded the issue, forcing him out of the game prematurely.

“I would like to have not thrown quite as many pitches and went a little deeper, but overall, it was pretty good,” Bumgarner said. “There were a lot of foul balls and a lot of deep counts.”

The trickle of Padres runs continued in the sixth, when Kyle Nelson gave up an RBI single. In the seventh, Noe Ramirez did the same. In the ninth, Ian Kennedy was hit hard and allowed a run on a 424-foot double.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks’ offense created only one tangible chance. But with runners on second and third and two outs in the eighth, Thomas — who represented the tying run — could only bounce out meekly to short.

“You don't get to carry over what you did yesterday into the next day,” Rojas said. “You gotta find a way to go out there and repeat what you did the day before.”

On Wednesday, the Diamondbacks couldn’t.

