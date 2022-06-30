MADD honors East Texas law enforcement as DWI heroes at Annual Law Enforcement Recognition Event

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — Mothers Against Drunk Driving honored police officers for getting drunk drivers off the roads at their annual Take the Wheel Law Enforcement Recognition Event, they are calling them DWI heroes.

On Wednesday, the group hosted a ceremony honoring officers for their commitment to keeping drivers safe. MADD honored the brave men and women from departments in Smith and Henderson counties.

“We can’t go out there and arrest people. So we have to rely on them to do that. And we know if law enforcement is visible then people are less likely to commit that crime,” said Kathy Davidson, MADD program specialist.

She also says officers receive awards for leadership, educating youth and training other officers. All things that are crucial as drunk driving numbers continue to spike.

“Law enforcement plays a critical role in the fight to end drunk driving — and it often comes with a high cost. Each year nationally, officers arrest more than a million DUI or DWI offenders who no longer compromise the safety of our roads. Each crash, each injury, and each death impact not only the person involved in the crash, but also family, friends, classmates, colleagues and more. Each one of these injuries and deaths are 100% preventable,” MADD stated in a release.

MADD presented the following awards:

Education Award Nominees

Deputy Sean McClanahan – SCSO

Deputy Tony Rucker – SCSO

Ofc. Luis Aparicio – Tyler PD

Leadership Award Nominees

Sgt. Steven Anderson – Bullard PD

Ofc. Robert Trombley – Lindale PD

Ofc. Jared Shurley – Lindale PD

Deputy Ryan Edmonds – SCSO

Lt. Luke Shafer-Tyler PD

Outstanding Service Award Nominees

Ofc. Casi Hammer – Arp PD

Corporal Joshua Ames – Athens PD

Ofc. Matthew Pierce – Bullard PD

Ofc. Brooke Wedgeworth – Lindale PD

Deputy Alicia Fitzpatrick – SCSO

Deputy Dakota Wade – SCSO

Deputy Kevin VanHorn – SCSO

Deputy Matthew Pierce – SCSO

Deputy Sabrina Rodgers – SCSO

Deputy Thomas Yarberry – SCSO

Trooper Monica Carranza – DPS

Trooper Ryan Thompson – DPS

Ofc. Blake Kelley – Tyler PD

Ofc. Gavin Kirkhart- Tyler PD

