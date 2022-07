This week we saw a ceremonial swearing-in of Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan. He's got a tough job during tough times. The landscape may have never been so difficult to navigate. We are hearing about more deadly drugs, more ghost guns, and a shortage of officers. And the Supreme Court yesterday struck down Hawaiʻi’s gun law for permits to carry firearms in public.

