By Gav Duthie: In September of 2017, Eddie Hearn announced the first signing of his new venture Matchroom USA with the ‘Miracle Man’ Daniel Jacobs. Hearn criticized the pricing structure of PPV boxing in the USA and had several top boxers Stateside on his wish list. The PBC, Top Rank, and Mayweather promotions had been put on notice. But nearly 4 years on has Hearn made much of an impact in the US.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO