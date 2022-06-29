ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Boca Juniors fans arrested in Brazil for racist insults

By Reuters
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree supporters of Argentine side Boca Juniors were arrested for making racist insults after their 0-0 draw away to Brazil's Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores, the Public Security Department of Sao Paulo said on Wednesday. During the tournament's round...

