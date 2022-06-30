10 Things You Didn’t Know about Taylor Frankie Paul

An exciting new series is coming to Apple TV+ this year. Titled Extrapolations, the anthology drama series is created by Scott Z. Burns, who previously worked on The Bourne Ultimatum, The Informant, Contagion, Side Effects, and The Laundromat. The storyline of the show is described as follows by Deadline: “The series, currently in production, tells stories of how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale. Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes, each story in the scripted series will track the worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century.” Extrapolations promises an overwhelming list of A-listers ready to breathe life into the show’s gripping storyline. If you want to learn more about the actors expected to appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Extrapolations.
