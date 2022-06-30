ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater women accused of duping elderly man with dementia

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEARWATER — Police arrested a 44-year-old Clearwater...

Lakeland Gazette

Can you help identify this porch pirate?

Detectives are attempting to identify this man who recently helped himself to a few packages from the entrances of homes in the area of Beacon Rd and South Florida Ave. Anyone with information, please call Detective Woodring at 863.272.5698 or e-mail [email protected]. Or if you wish to remain anonymous,...
Bay News 9

Authorities investigating fatal suspect shooting in Safety Harbor

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting by Pinellas County deputies of a car-jacking suspect. It happened Thursday afternoon in Safety Harbor after what police call a multi-county crime spree. Four deputies fired at 43-year old Robert Hubbard, killing him. Authorities said Hubbard car-jacked...
stpetecatalyst.com

Waveney Ann Moore: Intercepting arrest for minor driving infractions

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri got a special delivery Thursday, compliments of Faith and Action for Strength Together (FAST), the 44-congregation-strong social justice group. Along with an invitation to meet with FAST in September, Gualtieri was presented with about 1,200 postcards aimed at getting him to change the way people...
fox13news.com

Car crashes into Sunset Grille in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are investigating after a car crashed into the corner of a restaurant overnight. The collision occurred after 3 a.m. Friday at the Sunset Grille, located at 2996 Dr M.L.K. Jr. Street North. Police said there were no reported injuries and the cause of...
Beach Beacon

Pinellas deputies shoot, kill Tampa man on crime spree

SAFETY HARBOR — Four Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who had been on what authorities described as a 24-hour “crime spree” about 3:30 p.m. June 30. Clearwater police Deputy Chief Michael Walek provided preliminary details on the shooting at a press conference...
Bay News 9

Pinellas teacher drowns while rescuing teen

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — He was a beloved history teacher, husband and father and some are now calling Thomas Kenning a hero. Kenning drowned Monday after he jumped into Lake Michigan to rescue a teenage swimmer who was in the water screaming for help. Kenning was 38. What You...
