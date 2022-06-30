Clearwater women accused of duping elderly man with dementia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating a fire that happened Saturday morning at the Uhuru House. A video from the African Socialist Party USA's Facebook account shows a person using a flamethrower to set fire to a Pan-African flag flying on a pole outside the headquarters of the Uhuru Movement.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's office started digging up a vacant lot at 1201 Gooden Crossing in Largo in a follow-up on cold cases from the 1970s and 80s Including; Retha Hiers who went missing in 1982.
Detectives are attempting to identify this man who recently helped himself to a few packages from the entrances of homes in the area of Beacon Rd and South Florida Ave. Anyone with information, please call Detective Woodring at 863.272.5698 or e-mail [email protected]. Or if you wish to remain anonymous,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting by Pinellas County deputies of a car-jacking suspect. It happened Thursday afternoon in Safety Harbor after what police call a multi-county crime spree. Four deputies fired at 43-year old Robert Hubbard, killing him. Authorities said Hubbard car-jacked...
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri got a special delivery Thursday, compliments of Faith and Action for Strength Together (FAST), the 44-congregation-strong social justice group. Along with an invitation to meet with FAST in September, Gualtieri was presented with about 1,200 postcards aimed at getting him to change the way people...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are investigating after a car crashed into the corner of a restaurant overnight. The collision occurred after 3 a.m. Friday at the Sunset Grille, located at 2996 Dr M.L.K. Jr. Street North. Police said there were no reported injuries and the cause of...
TAMPA, Fla. — The family of Arthur Green Jr. has reached a settlement agreement with the City of Tampa and the Tampa Police Department over Green’s 2014 death, which raised questions about excessive force, particularly against those in the Black community. “We feel the same way now that...
SAFETY HARBOR — Four Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who had been on what authorities described as a 24-hour “crime spree” about 3:30 p.m. June 30. Clearwater police Deputy Chief Michael Walek provided preliminary details on the shooting at a press conference...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — He was a beloved history teacher, husband and father and some are now calling Thomas Kenning a hero. Kenning drowned Monday after he jumped into Lake Michigan to rescue a teenage swimmer who was in the water screaming for help. Kenning was 38. What You...
