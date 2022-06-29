ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Boca Juniors fans arrested in Brazil for racist insults

 3 days ago
June 30 (Reuters) - Three supporters of Argentine side Boca Juniors were arrested for making racist insults after their 0-0 draw away to Brazil's Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores, the Public Security Department of Sao Paulo said on Wednesday.

During the tournament's round of 16 match, two visiting Juniors fans were filmed imitating monkeys in front of Corinthians supporters, while the third was caught giving a Nazi salute.

The three men arrested, two for racial slur and one for racism, were being held in prison, the Public Security Department said in a statement cited by the local media.

"Corinthians vehemently repudiate the racist acts that involved Argentine fans at the Neo Quimica Arena this Tuesday," Corinthians wrote on their Twitter on Wednesday.

"These behaviours will not be tolerated."

"True to their history of struggle, Corinthians will continue to file timely complaints until it is no longer necessary," the club added.

The two teams will face each other again on July 5 in round of 16 second leg, in Argentina.

Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
