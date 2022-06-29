Michigan man fatally shot during Facebook Live broadcast, victim’s mother says

YPSILANTI, Mich. — A Michigan man was fatally shot on Facebook Live on Tuesday after a viewer did not like what was being said during the broadcast, the victim’s mother said.

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed that a 46-year-old was shot, WJBK-TV reported. Genniece Smith, of Ypsilanti, identified the person killed was her son, Terrell Smith, according to the television station.

Genniece Smith said her son enjoyed broadcasting on Facebook to reach people and make them laugh on his “Rells Corner” show, WJBK reported.

“Terrell was a comedian,” Genniece Smith told the television station. “He disrespected people and they got mad. Words can’t kill you ... a gun can.”

Terrell Smith was on Facebook Live, sitting in a chair outside the family’s home and speaking to the camera, WZZM-TV reported. According to witnesses, Terrell Smith got into a heated exchange with a person posting comments, according to the television station.

“Now you are on here saying you are riding around with 60 shots,” Terrell Smith allegedly said. “I don’t care if you have 100 shots, bro.”

“Oh, we got action,” Terrell Smith allegedly said when a vehicle approached his home. “We got action.”

According to WZZM, shots were fired and Terrell Smith was fatally wounded. The shooting occurred off-camera, the television station reported.

“Two gunmen got out, shot at Terrell. Killed Terrell,” Genniece Smith told WJBK.

The video was seen 37,000 times before Facebook was alerted and took it down, WZZM reported.

The shooting is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office, according to WJBK. Deputies have not formally identified the victim or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

