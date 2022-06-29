ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Stanley Cup delivered to wrong address on way to Landeskog's house

 3 days ago
DENVER — It's tradition for every member of a Stanley Cup-winning team to spend a day with the revered trophy. But the Cup made an unscheduled stop Monday, the day after the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning to finish the series in six games. Dmitri Rudenko...

Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Kraken expected to extend 'big offers' to top free-agent forwards

The Seattle Kraken made moves last summer signaling their intention to be a competitive team right from their first game, just as the Vegas Golden Knights were in their first season. They signed Philipp Grubauer, Jaden Schwartz and others in free agency, all with the idea of potentially being in the mix for a playoff spot in what was seen as a weak Pacific division. That didn’t happen, though, and the Kraken finished third-last in the entire NHL with a 27-49-6 record. The team scored only 216 goals, which ranked them fourth-last in the NHL, and had only one player cross the 50-point mark, Jared McCann, who had 50 points exactly. Some have speculated that this poor season would set the Kraken on the path of a more traditional rebuild, seeing them bottom out in the standings, chasing young, high-end talent. That doesn’t appear to be their preferred route to contention, though.
SEATTLE, WA
Golf Digest

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid getting folded by the Stanley Cup is today’s lesson in drunk physics

Now we’re no scientists. We’re just lowly sports writers. But we went to state school. We’ve lifted a keg or two in our day, and if there’s one thing we’ve learned if that’s heavy objects, alpha machismo, and alcohol really don’t mix. Inevitably something always gets lifted up, and invariably someone always gets put down. That’s just physics, and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid learned that lesson the hard way on Thursday when he hoisted the Stanley Cup above his head in triumphant (and most likely inebriated) celebration and got promptly folded like Gumby on a bender.
DENVER, CO
CANUCKS LOOKING TO TRADE YOUNG NETMINDER, CANADIENS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED

On the 'Donnie & Dhali' podcast this week, CHEK TV reporter Rick Dhaliwal mentioned that the Vancouver Canucks may be looking to move on from goaltender Michael DiPietro. The emergence of Latvian goaltender Artur Silovs and his recent success has likely made DiPietro expendable. Dhaliwal also said that the Montreal...
NHL
Penguins Ownership Dispute Moves to Gary Bettman-led Arbitration

Click here to read the full article. A lawsuit over the sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins is headed for arbitration, and the arbitrator has a familiar name: Gary Bettman. On Wednesday, the Court of Chancery of Delaware granted the NHL’s motion to compel arbitration and dismiss a lawsuit brought by Wildfire Productions. Wildfire is a motion picture and tape distribution company that, through its relationship with Team Lemieux (a partnership led by Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle), has owned a minority stake in the Penguins.  In two lawsuits—one brought in a Pennsylvania federal court and the other in Delaware—Wildfire insists that Team...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PREDATORS PLACE DEFENCEMAN ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Nashville Predators have placed defenceman Matt Tennyson on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract termination. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Predators on the opening day of free agency in 2021. He's spent parts of nine seasons in the NHL with San Jose, Carolina, Buffalo, New Jersey and Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
LIGHTNING PLACE GOALTENDER ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Tampa Bay Lightning have placed goaltender Amir Miftakhov on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout. Miftakhov, 22, was selected by the Lightning in the sixth round (186th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Tampa signed Miftakhov to a three-year, entry-level contract in May of 2021, but his first season in North America didn't go as many hoped and it appears he's headed back to the KHL.
TAMPA, FL
