ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Abortion rights protesters gather in Founders Park

By Sarah Owens
Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtesters gathered at Founders Park on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in support of abortion rights and marched from the park to East Tennessee State University’s Mini-Dome and back. Several protesters spoke before the march, expressing their anger and frustration over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v....

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjhl.com

'A day to celebrate:' Families, lawmakers praise new Tenn. Truth in Sentencing law

'A day to celebrate:' Families, lawmakers praise new Tenn. Truth in Sentencing law. ‘A day to celebrate:’ Families, lawmakers praise …. Rain postpones fan appreciation night at Kingsport …. Axmen down Doughboys, split series in Johnson City. ETSU: Lambert concert didn’t recover around $500K …. Emory & Henry...
WJHL

Hundreds protest for abortion rights in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just one day after a federal judge allowed Tennessee’s six week “heartbeat” abortion plan to become law, hundreds took to downtown Johnson City to protest Wednesday night. Organizers called the event the East Tennessee March for Abortion and Health Care. One of the organizers, who did not wish to be […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bans Off Our Bodies protest planned for Johnson City Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) —Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, protests across the nation and at a local level have been organized. In Tennessee, a trigger law and the ruling of a federal court allowed the state to put into effect a ban on abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. In response, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Health
State
Tennessee State
City
Jonesborough, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Society
Johnson City Press

New state legislation to affect Tennessee schools

Over 40 new pieces of state legislation regarding education will be going into effect on Friday. As parents, teachers and concerned community members, it is very important that Johnson City and Washington County residents be aware of the new state legislation that will be affecting local education agencies (LEAs). July marks the beginning of the new fiscal year and the time that over 40 new pieces of education legislation will take effect.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

‘A Step Ahead Tri-Cities’ provides free long-term birth control

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – “A Step Ahead Foundation Tri-Cities” is a nonprofit organization that helps prevent unintended pregnancy through access to birth control. Methods covered through the group include IUDs, the Nexplanon arm implant and birth control shots. With the help of grants and donations, the group works hand in hand with local medical […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
cardinalnews.org

Russell County soldier was called ‘a one-man army’

It’s hard to read about Junior Spurrier’s exploits during World War II without imagining the movie that could be made from them. Picture an old-school, two-fisted action yarn in the mode of “The Dirty Dozen” or “Where Eagles Dare,” a literal barn-burner advertised by a poster replete with muzzle flashes, gritted teeth, flying shell casings and other signatures of battlefield mayhem.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Tusculum names campus minister

GREENEVILLE — A minister with more than 15 years of experience has been selected to assist Tusculum University students, faculty and staff with their spiritual growth. Dr. Chris Shumate, who most recently served as pastor of Oak Street Baptist Church in Elizabethton, has been named Tusculum’s campus minister. Starting July 1, he will direct and expand the university’s spiritual development opportunities and continue to grow the faith-based institution’s relationships with local churches.
TUSCULUM, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Legislature#Abortion Laws#Protest#Mini Dome#The Supreme Court#The Johnson City Press
WJHL

Prominent whistleblower group steps into JC police allegations, seeks additional information from people

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A prominent non-profit that aids whistleblowers is helping Kateri “Kat” Dahl in building two U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) whistleblower cases the former federal attorney filed regarding her firing and other alleged actions by the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). Whistleblower Aid founder and chief disclosure officer John Tye — […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Johnson City Police sued by former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney

A former special federal prosecutor is accusing the Johnson City Police Department of protecting — either through “incompetence” or outright corruption — an alleged serial rapist. In an extraordinary move, former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kateri Dahl is suing Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner and the city in U.S. District Court, alleging the chief […] The post Johnson City Police sued by former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bristol casino donates former mall furniture

BRISTOL, Va. — The furniture once utilized at the former Bristol, Virginia mall will soon find new life. Hard Rock International has donated various items from the former mall building that is set to transform into the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol site, officials said in a Friday press release. Items such as flower pots, former kiosks and more have been donated to the Habitat for Humanity’s Re-Store in Kingsport.
BRISTOL, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WJHL

Hard Rock donates Bristol Mall furniture to Habitat for Humanity

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hard Rock found a new home for furniture left over at what was once the Bristol Mall. A release on Friday stated the casino donated the remnants of the shopping hub to the Habitat to Humanity’s Re-Store in Kingsport. “This is just one way Hard Rock is choosing to serve the […]
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Church happenings

Brian Burchfield will sing at Bays Mountain Baptist Church, 2000 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport, on Sunday at 6 p.m. “Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

July 4th celebrations happening all over the Tri-Cities

This July 4th weekend is packed full of fun activities to celebrate the holiday. Celebrations will take place in Elizabethton, Erwin, Johnson City, Jonesborough and Unicoi. Elizabethton kicks off Independence Day activities on Friday at the Covered Bridge Park with their monthly First Friday event that will include the Firefly 5K Run/Walk and live music by Big Son. Their annual Independence Day celebration will take place Saturday, also at the Covered Bridge, along with the weekly cruise-in show on Elk Avenue.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol Virginia jail officially closes

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol Virginia Sheriff Tyrone Foster has confirmed the closure of the jail downtown. Inmates will no longer be housed at the Bristol Virginia Jail; instead, they’ve been transferred to the Abingdon facility within the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority. The closure took immediate effect on July 1. All inmates have already […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 30

June 30, 1897: Exactly one hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune opined, “The State Centennial Exposition is booming right along and raking in lots and squares of the people’s ducats. The attendance is increasing from week to week and the interest has become national. It is a big show. With its Vanity Fair, its martial parades, its classic architecture, its restful lakes, its singing fountains, its bands of music, its thousands of beautiful women, and elaborate displays of the products of human toil and marvelous creations of inventive genius, it is daily attracting crowds from every part of the county. All roads lead to Nashville and every eye is fixed upon our fair and proud capitol city on her granite throne overlooking the placid bosom of the Cumberland. It is a mammoth advertisement of Tennessee. The observing visitor can not fail to be impressed with the refinement, aesthetic culture and enterprise of our people, the fertility of our fields, the variety of our productions and the boundlessness of our natural wealth.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Shawn Roger Hall

UNICOI - Shawn Roger Hall, 46 of Unicoi, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Johnson County Community Hospital following a four wheeling accident. He was a native of Mesa, Arizona, son of Earl Hall and Carol Lawler. He was most at home in East Tennessee. Shawn was a...
UNICOI, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy