Food at its best, comes straight from the heart. That’s clearly true here with chef Jose Pizzaro’s latest cookbook, which was published earlier this month, The Spanish Home Kitchen.Its title is a clear indication of what’s to come inside – simple home recipes, passed down through the generations. It’s something we all love and cherish within our families, but not everyone would be as willing to share their heirloom cookery secrets as Jose is.Within this book, Jose wants to welcome you into his old family home; Talavn village in Cacere, Extremadura in southwest Spain. It sits just north of Seville...

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO