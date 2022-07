Keynote Speaker: Bobby Herrera, Author of The Gift of Struggle. Entertainment: Amelia McLean (2020 American Idol Top 40) Notable Moment: The special moment at this event each year is the “college reveal” for each of the BHGH graduating seniors. This year, the reveal was a clean sweep for Arizona State University, with five graduates heading to ASU! Each guest was treated to a copy of Bobby Herrera’s book as a reminder of his inspirational words of hope.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO