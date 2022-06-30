ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

Mom accused of not feeding her 2 girls to stand trial

By Ross Guidotti
 3 days ago

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Fayette County woman will face trial on charges she didn't feed her two children or take them to the doctor.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Haylee Arnold's 20-month-old and 3-year-old girls suffered malnutrition and one of them nearly died as a result.

Arnold is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault on a child and child endangerment after state police discovered the children living in filth and sick.

According to investigators, Report: Mother Of Toddler Found With No Pulse In Fayette County Now Facing Charges to take care of the little girls who were allegedly malnourished with signs of profound dehydration and received no medical care for the majority of their lives.

One of the children suffered from renal failure and hypothermia. The children were found in a home in Georges Township after Arnold and the children's father discovered the one girl unresponsive and cold to the touch and called 911.

Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower described what the inside of the home was like when troopers and first responders arrived on scene in early January of this year.

"The residence where the children were living was abhorrent. It was filthy, dog feces all over the place, human feces all over the place. You could barely walk through the house. There were paths, garbage all over the place. Unbelievable. Very very bad," said Bower.

Arnold waived all charges to court. The little girl's father Keith Kalbaugh already waived similar charges to court. Arnold is free on bond.

Comments / 4

Harold Hoffman
2d ago

she won't be able to eat in the regional jail or prison because the inmates will take her food 👍 looks like hard times in the protective custody

Reply
2
Guest
2d ago

She'll get everything thing she deserves in prison... Women in prison don't take kindly to others who neglect their children! With how messed up the system is she'll probably walk with probation and/or house arrest! What a joke! She needs to be treated like she did her precious angels just to see what it's like and then some! People like her don't deserve children and it should be made to where she can't have any more kids! That's a law that congress needs to pass. There's too many "parents" out there who neglect, abuse and have kids for wrong reasons!

Reply
2
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homicide victim's mother tells Mt. Pleasant man: 'No more drugs'

Cathy Clawson had a simple message for the man who pleaded guilty Friday to causing her daughter’s death in 2020. “Just come out a better man. No more drugs,” Clawson told Robert Seth Barnhart after he was sentenced to serve 3-6 years in prison for his role in the crash that killed his longtime girlfriend, 44-year-old Susan Clawson of Uniontown.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ferrante loses appeal in 2013 poisoning death of his wife

A former University of Pittsburgh neuroresearcher convicted of poisoning his wife with cyanide lost his appeal in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court on Thursday. Robert Ferrante, 73, who is serving a sentence of life in prison without parole at the State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale, was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing his wife, Dr. Autumn Klein, in April 2013.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man charged in Westmoreland County crime spree to stand trial

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -  A local man accused in a bizarre crime spree will stand trial. Alex Kerestesy allegedly destroyed a hotel lobby, stole a cart full of items from a drug store and walked off with it wearing only his underwear. Kerestesy said he didn't mean any harm and has mental health issues. But police say he admitted to using drugs before the incidents."I just want to say this whole thing was just a misunderstanding. That's all I can say for now," he said heading into his preliminary hearing on robbery and assault charges after his alleged crime spree...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Parents of 2-year-old found unresponsive in Munhall home charged

Seven weeks after a toddler was found unresponsive in a Munhall home, the boy’s parents have been charged in his death. Robert Kraft died May 13 at UPMC Children’s Hospital. The two-year-old died as a result of a fentanyl overdose, according to Allegheny County police. The medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide.
MUNHALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rostraver restaurant closed under deal with district attorney

A popular Rostraver restaurant and tavern that was the site of a double shooting early Sunday morning has been closed. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said Friday in Rostraver her office reached an agreement with owner Debra Hardy Maley to permanently close Sweeney’s Steakhouse at 1713 Rostraver Road, before the July 4 holiday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police accuse Arnold man of selling drugs after crack, scales found in Cheez-It box during raid

An Arnold man was accused of dealing drugs after police said they found nearly 1.5 ounces of crack cocaine, scales, guns and cash when they raided his home. Aaron Robert Hughes Jr., 37, of the 1700 block of Constitution Boulevard was charged with a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
ARNOLD, PA
WDTV

Two plead guilty to murder of ‘Buckie’ Barlow

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Preston County people pleaded guilty to first-degree murder earlier this week in the murder of Phillip “Buckie” Barlow. Laura Lynn Martin, 38, and Robert Joseph Quinn, 45, both of Tunnelton, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a binding term of life behind bars with mercy and first-degree robbery.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Argument on Allegheny River Walk ends in shots fired

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More information has emerged about a shooting downtown earlier this week. According to police, two parents were arguing on the Allegheny River Walk and then the argument escalated. The woman and man were arguing when it escalated and the woman pulled out a gun, firing at him twice. He said he didn't have a gun on him at the time. Now the two are facing charges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Uniontown state Rep. Matt Dowling charged with DUI

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - State Rep. Matt Dowling of Uniontown is facing DUI charges after a crash earlier this month.Dowling said he was involved in a head-on crash on June 4. According to court paperwork filed Thursday, he's been charged with DUI, careless driving, driving an unregistered vehicle and following too closely. In a statement after the crash, Dowling said he's been dealing with physical and mental trauma since a medical issue caused a serious crash last fall, leading to "life changing" injuries. He said he entered treatment to "address any possible alcohol issues" and no one else was injured in the crash this month. Dowling represents the 51st Legislative District, which covers parts of Fayette and Somerset counties. 
UNIONTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Greene County 911 dispatcher faces charges after allegedly refusing to send ambulance to sick woman

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A Greene County 911 dispatcher is facing charges after allegedly refusing to send an ambulance to a severely ill woman. According to a release from the Greene County district attorney’s office, Leon Price was charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, official oppression and obstructing administration of law or other government function.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
