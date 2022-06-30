ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Wide Receiver Cam Williams Commits To Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell
 3 days ago

Notre Dame landed a commitment from 2024 wide receiver Cam Williams

Notre Dame continues its torrid pace on the recruiting trail, landing Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South wide receiver Cam Williams . The talented 2024 pass catcher adds to Notre Dame's top-ranked class.

The 6-2, 185-pound receiver chose Notre Dame over Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Cincinnati. Williams is coming off a sophomore season in which he hauled in 37 passes for 681 yards (18.4 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns.

Williams is one of the best players in the Midwest, checking in as a consensus four-star recruit and he is the nation's No. 75 overall player on the On3 consensus rankings.

The Glenbard South standout is a smooth athlete that ran a 4.47 at the Notre Dame Irish Invasion camp this summer. He was a standout during drills and one-on-ones as well, but that performance only solidified things with the Irish staff. Williams was offered by Notre Dame and May and the staff has been pushing to land him ever since.

Notre Dame must continue building up its receiving corps, and landing Williams to kick off its 2024 receiver class is very important for Notre Dame. Williams joins a class that includes five-star quarterback CJ Carr , talented tight end Jack Larsen , standout defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain and high motor defensive tackle Owen Wafle .

Williams, Carr, Davis-Swain and Larsen are all ranked as Top 100 recruits.

Williams also had offers from Michigan State, Iowa, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Purdue, Minnesota, Iowa State, Arizona State, Indiana, Duke, Syracuse, Illinois, Kansas and Vanderbilt

