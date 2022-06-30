ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gamespot

Doom Is Now Playable At A McDonald's Order Kiosk (Update)

Update: Looks like you won't be able to grab a Big Mac and a quick round of Doom, as the image below appears to be a case of some expert photoshop. As spotted by Futurism and Galactic Furball on Twitter, the original image is of a McDonald's kiosk that was dealing with the blue screen of death instead of demons.
technewstoday.com

Best Medieval Games with Knights (2021 Update)

The best Medieval games are some of the best titles available across many genres. They may not be historically accurate, but playing with swords and shields is a unique experience. See, the history of humankind is the history of war. And there’s never been more war than during Medieval times....
ComicBook

Popular Ubisoft Game Free to Keep But Time Is Running Out to Claim It

A popular Ubisoft game is free to keep, but time is running out to claim it. More specifically, the game can only be redeemed for free by July 1, and it's through Prime Gaming, which means it requires an Amazon Prime subscription. Because the deal is through Prime Gaming, it's limited to a PC code. The game is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but not for free as Prime Gaming only deals with PC codes.
Gamespot

The Sims 4's Newest Expansion Adds "Promposals," Thrift Shopping, Boba, And All Kinds Of Teenage Shenanigans

While The Sims 4's most recent DLC pack offered players a more supernatural experience, its upcoming expansion is a return to the series' more normal content as well as the most tumultuous part of a young sim's life: high school. The Sims 4: High School Years hits PC, Mac, and consoles on July 28 and adds thrift shopping, milk tea shops, extracurricular activities, an overhaul to the series' in-game social media, plenty of new actions and character creation options, and the location of Copperdale High School.
Gamespot

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course - How To Start The DLC

Some games make you work hard for their DLC, sometimes making you progress hours in the main game before granting you access. Others let you in right from the start. Luckily for fans of Cuphead, the long awaited Delicious Last Course DLC is an example of the latter. Here's how to reach the new bosses and adventure within minutes of starting a new save file.
PC Gamer

Square Enix puts their spin on the farm and fantasy life sim with Harvestella

The genre of Stardew Valley, Harvest Moon, and Rune Factory has a big new developer weighing in. Square Enix is putting their distinctive spin and visual style on the perennially popular life sim and farming game genre this year with Harvestella. With a combination of farming, exploration, and action-roleplaying combat, Harvestella looks like Square Enix's answer to Rune Factory (opens in new tab)—a similar game in the genre that blends the traditional friendship and farming with action RPG elements.
Distractify

You’ll Need Cheats and Creative Mode Turned On to Get Command Blocks in ‘Minecraft'

It's kind of nuts to think that a game that started off as a virtual Lego simulator ended up morphing into one of the most beloved games on the planet: Minecraft. A reported 141 million people enjoy the title and that's because there really is something for everyone. Like building cool digital worlds? It's got you covered. Want to breed and tame axolotls? Yep, you can do that too. Craft balloons and other various and sundry items? Sure thing.
Gamespot

Outriders: Worldslayer Review - Pleasantly Altered

Every time I return to Outriders, I'm reminded of how intense and fast-paced its core gameplay is. You play a superpowered killing machine who can create small-scale earthquakes, set enemies on fire, or teleport behind troops hiding in cover and tear them apart with your mind. Worldslayer, the game's first major story expansion, mostly just offers more opportunities to use ridiculous powers and guns to blast more enemies. Though it adds more story, the really meaningful changes are of a smaller scale, adding more loot to chase and endgame content that improves the game overall. It's not the most thrilling of expansions, but it does leave Outriders in a better place, with more to do and more reasons to tectonically shift enemies into oblivion over the long term.
Gamespot

Kawspeely Skin Is Coming To Fortnite

Epic is partnering with Kaws to create the Kawspeely outfit that'll be available on July 2. Kaws is a New York-based artist who is known for his sculpture work on characters and themes. The new Fortnite skin will be another in-game variant of Peely, a well-beloved character. The Kawspeely outfit...
PC Gamer

Skull and Bones ESRB listing appears, this thing might actually be happening

Ubisoft's long-awaited game of high-seas hijinks takes another big step toward becoming an actual game you can play. More evidence that Skull and Bones (opens in new tab) is a videogame that will someday see the light of day has surfaced in the form of an official Entertainment Software Rating Board listing (opens in new tab). The M (Mature 17+) listing doesn't contain a date, but it does actually exist, and that's a big step in its own right.
Gamespot

How To Start The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Expansion

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the massive expansion adding more story, monsters, and gear to the base game, is now available on Nintendo Switch and PC. The new expansion includes a new locale, new story quests, and a bunch of monsters from throughout the Monster Hunter series. Sunbreak takes place after the base game of Monster Hunter Rise so there are a few prerequisites to start the DLC.
Gamespot

Check Out This Adorable Kirby Switch Controller

Kirby and the Forgotten land is the best Kirby yet, but what if you want to hold a Kirby while you play a Kirby? The latest Switch controller design from PowerA immortalizes the pink puffball in all his bubblegum glory. Kirby PowerA Nintendo Switch Wired Controller. $28. The wired PowerA...
Gamespot

