ST. GEORGE — A man is in jail for investigation of attempted murder and other charges after allegedly assaulting a 99-year-old family member early Wednesday morning. On Wednesday officers were dispatched to a residence on North Dixie Downs Road shortly after 3:30 a.m., on what was initially reported as a domestic disturbance. The 911 caller told emergency dispatched that a woman was banging on her front door and screaming for help.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO