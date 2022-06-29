ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Person dies after being struck by Metro train Downtown, police say

By Fernando Haro
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

A person died Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a Metro train in Downtown Long Beach, authorities said.

The fatal collision occurred sometime around 4:02 p.m. in the 100 block of First Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a male victim who had been struck by the Metro A Line Train, authorities said.

Fire Department personnel responded shortly after and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, LBPD spokesperson Richard Mejia said. The LBFD’s heavy rescue engine also responded to the scene.

First Street from Long Beach Boulevard to Pine Avenue and Pine Avenue from Broadway to Ocean Boulevard are closed to traffic and pedestrians for the next several hours as a result of the incident, authorities said.

“The situation is fluid, and the investigation is ongoing,” Mejia said.

Delays are expected for transit riders as authorities work to figure out what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

