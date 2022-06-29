ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Justin Pugh believes contract extension for Kyler Murray isn't that far away

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
When will Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray get his new contract? That is the question hanging over the team as training camp approached at the end of next month.

It feels like it is more a case of when rather than if at this point, but it isn’t necessarily imminent.

Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh believes that the fact that Murray showed up for part of voluntary OTAs and for mandatory minicamp is a very good sign.

“We were always under the impression he was going to be here,” he said on the Dave Pasch Podcast. “Obviously, he may not be as happy as he would be with the contract, but he’s been here, which lets you know the two sides are getting closer. If it was further apart and they were seeing eye to eye and things weren’t close, I don’t think he would be here.”

Pugh said that Murray wants to win games and that winning games will take care of a lot of issues.

“Showing that we are working toward that, I think it’s only a matter of time before this thing gets done,” he continued. “Hopefully it’s done before camp, so we just have everything in the rear view and we’re going to win games at that point.”

Pugh isn’t the only one who hopes there is a new deal before camp. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury also said the same thing.

Rookies report for training camp July 21 and veterans report July 26.

