Minneapolis, MN

Prosecutors seek prison for 3 ex-cops in Floyd killing

By Via AP news wire
 3 days ago

Federal prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to sentence one of the four former Minneapolis police officers convicted of civil rights violations in George Floyd's killing to as many as 6 1/2 years in prison but to impose significantly stiffer yet unspecified sentences on two others.

They urged U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson to follow the nonbinding federal sentencing guidelines for former Officer Thomas Lane and impose a penalty between 5 1/4 and 6 1/2 years on prison.

Prosecutors also said former Officer J. Alexander Kueng deserves a “substantially higher” sentence than Lane's, but less than the 20 to 25 years Derek Chauvin is expected to get. And they said they'll seek a ”comparable" sentence to Kueng's for former Officer Tou Thao.

Both Lane and Kueng helped restrain Floyd on the night in May 2020 when Chauvin, who is white killed Floyd, a Black man, by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes despite Floyd's fading pleas that he couldn't breathe. Thao helped hold back a crowd of concerned bystanders.

The killing sparked immediate protests in Minneapolis that spread around the U.S. and beyond in a reckoning over police brutality and discrimination against people of color.

Chauvin reached a plea agreement in December that calls for a 20- to 25-year sentence. Prosecutors are seeking 25 years for him. Thao, Kueng and Lane went to trial and were convicted on related federal civil rights charges in February. Lane is white, Kueng is African American and Thao is Asian American .

Prosecutors said in a sentencing memo for Kueng that “several factors weigh heavily in favor of a lengthy prison sentence" for him.

They cited Kueng's “abuse of state powers,” his “lack of acceptance of responsibility, including his (at-times obstructive and incredible) trial testimony," the need to deter other officers from standing by when colleagues abuse arrestees who aren't resisting, and the need for consistency with other cases of officers accused of failing to intervene to protect an arrestee from abuse.

Prosecutors noted how it was established at trial that Kueng “directed a helpful firefighter away from Mr. Floyd and rebuffed Lane’s questions about whether Mr. Floyd should be rolled on his side. He personally assessed that Mr. Floyd did not have a pulse, and then did nothing about it.”

And they said some of Kueng's testimony “directly and obviously conflicted with other, irrefutable evidence presented at trial” in ways that amounted to perjury, particularly as it related to whether Kueng knew that Floyd “had a serious medical need.”

The prosecutors indicated they would lay out different reasons for a similar sentence for Thao in a separate memo that had not been filed as of Wednesday evening.

In a sentencing memo for Lane, prosecutors said a penalty within the federal guidelines range would be appropriate, but not less as the defense is seeking. They said Lane's failure to provide aid that could have saved Floyd had “serious consequences” for Floyd and the broader community.

Attorneys for Lane and Thao have not filed their sentencing recommendations yet. A filing outlining what Kueng is seeking was not publicly available Wednesday, but his attorney filed another document Wednesday indicating he would seek a sentence below the guideline range.

Magnuson has not set sentencing dates for the four former officers. The federal civil rights cases were separate from the state murder and manslaughter charges against them.

Chauvin was convicted in state court last year of second-degree murder and sentenced to 22 1/2 years. Lane accepted a plea agreement in May to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing on that count. Thao and Kueng, who turned down plea bargains earlier, are scheduled to go on trial Oct. 24 on state charges of aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

CBS Minnesota

McKinley Phillips found guilty of murdering wife, sentenced to life in prison

STILLWATER, Minn. -- A Woodbury man has been found guilty of the 2021 murder of his wife and was sentenced to life in prison, the Washington County Attorney's Office announced Friday morning.McKinley Phillips, 40, is guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in connection to the death of his wife, Shavon Phillips.Officers from the Woodbury Public Safety department discovered Shavon Phillips' body in the basement of their Woodbury home after receiving a call from a woman reporting to be McKinley Phillips' mother, according to the complaint.The woman told police her son had confessed he killed his wife and left her body in their house with their six children. McKinley Phillips left the home after the stabbing and was located by law enforcement near Tomah, Wis. the next day.Five victim impact statements were read before McKinley Phillips' sentencing, including statements from three of Shavon Phillips' children.McKinley Phillips declined to make a statement.
WOODBURY, MN
Black Enterprise

County Where George Floyd Was Murdered Set to Elect First Sheriff of Color

Hennepin County, the same county where George Floyd was murdered by former police officer Derek Chauvin, is set to make history by electing its first sheriff of color. The three candidates running for Hennepin County’s top law enforcement role are either Black or South Asian, Star Tribune reports. It’s a huge milestone on the diversity scale, for a county where white men have served as sheriff since 1852.
WJON

Two Women Charged for Stealing Millions in COVID Funds

ST. PAUL – Two women have been charged with engaging in fraud schemes to steal millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. According to court documents, beginning in June 2020, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon of Las Vegas, and 35-year-old Takara Hughes of Maplewood, defrauded California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) and Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and other state agencies, by submitting fraudulent claims and applications for unemployment benefits that were authorized to provide relief to the American workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Shamir Black, 18, charged with pistol-whipping, attempted carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS -- New video has been released of a violent attack and carjacking, and the suspect now faces federal charges.The criminal complaint describes what investigators have also gleaned from surveillance video from outside a northeast Minneapolis restaurant.Investigators say on June 9, 18-year-old Shamir Black, of Minneapolis, pistol-whipped a woman who refused to turn over her car keys. This happened along the 2500 block of Marshall Street Northeast.Several bystanders tried to step in, but Black crashed the car then ran off through a nearby park. He had left his belongings behind, the complaint says.Investigators say the gun Black used was stolen from a home in Prior Lake. The complaint says that there is video on his social media account showing him holding the same firearm.He now faces four weapons and assault charges, all felony level.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police conduct internal review of homicide data following WCCO inquiries

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO and CBS News are investigating unsolved murders across the country. On Wednesday, we shared there's roughly a 50-50 chance of having a homicide case cleared. That number is less in Minneapolis. The numbers are at a historic low according to the FBI.Our questions have the MPD reviewing hundreds of homicide cases. That's after Jennifer Mayerle dug into the data and found discrepancies.There are three main sites that offer the community a way to look at homicide data in Minneapolis. As Mayerle asked a question about one, it led to questions about the next. Numbers didn't add up.Minneapolis police...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Gunman on the run after shooting in MN movie theater

Oakdale, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At least one man has been shot after a gunman opened fire in Minnesota movie theater, according to Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE 11. Police responded to the Marcus Oakdale Cinema late in the night on Tuesday, June 28 for reports of shots fired. KARE 11 reports a 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with several gunshot wounds, but his condition is unknown.
ccxmedia.org

Medical Examiner ID’s Brooklyn Park Toddler Killed in Maple Grove Crash

Officials say the child killed in a crash last week in Maple Grove was a young boy from Brooklyn Park. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Razak Kallon, age 2, was pronounced dead on June 23 at Maple Grove Hospital. The boy was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the 16000 block of County Road 81.
Person
George Floyd
CBS Minnesota

Lyndon Wiggins sentenced to life in prison for murder of realtor

MINNEAPOLIS -- Lyndon Wiggins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for his involvement in the kidnapping and killing of realtor Monique Baugh, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Wiggins was found guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder early June. He was also found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted kidnapping and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.Life in prison is the mandatory sentence for aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder under Minnesota law.Other defendants convicted for their involvement in the crime are Elsa Segura, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis. All were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.Another co-defendant, Shante Davis, has yet to go to trial, but will in October. She faces charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact for her involvement in the murder.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

The 'People's Station' KMOJ pushes forward

Located in the heart of north Minneapolis on West Broadway in the Five Points Building, KMOJ would surprise any bicentennial time travelers who knew it as a barely-there operation spread between two apartments in the Glenwood Projects. It crept onto local airwaves with a budget of less than $50,000. Sometimes records would skip on-air after someone stomped on the floor.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Prison#Police Brutality#Perjury#Sentencing#Federal Prosecutors#Violent Crime#African
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Fines Huntington Place Apartments Owner for Repair Failures

Brooklyn Park to Levy Fines Against Owner of Huntington Place Apartments. At a Brooklyn Park City Council meeting Monday night, issues at the Huntington Place Apartments were once again at the forefront. Aeon, the nonprofit that owns the Huntington Place Apartments in Brooklyn Park, is facing up to $10,000 worth...
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

