ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Personal info on California gun owners wrongly made public

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUbQE_0gQGxZfn00

The California Department of Justice on Wednesday acknowledged the agency wrongly made public the personal information of perhaps hundreds of thousands of gun owners in up to six state-operated databases, a broader exposure than the agency initially disclosed a day earlier.

Rob Bonta, the Democrat who heads the agency and is running for reelection in November, said he was “deeply disturbed and angered” by the failure to protect the information his department is entrusted to keep. He ordered an investigation and promised to fix any problems.

“This unauthorized release of personal information is unacceptable and falls far short of my expectations for this department,” he said. “We acknowledge the stress this may cause those individuals whose information was exposed.”

The California Rifle and Pistol Association noted that the release came days after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out New York’s requirement that those seeking to carry concealed weapons provide a reason. That also derailed California’s similar requirement, though state lawmakers and Bonta are working to impose new requirements.

The association said the “unconscionable” release included information on law enforcement officials including judges, as well as others who had sought permits “like rape and domestic violence victims.”

Names , dates of birth, gender, race, driver’s license numbers, addresses and criminal histories were exposed for people who were granted or denied permits to carry concealed weapons between 2011 and 2021, the department said. Social Security numbers and financial information were not disclosed.

In addition, the state’s Assault Weapon Registry, Handguns Certified for Sale, Dealer Record of Sale, Firearm Certificate Safety and Gun Violence Restraining Order dashboards were affected, the department said. Officials said were investigating the extent to which personal information was exposed in those databases.

The information on concealed carry permits was publicly available on a spreadsheet for less than 24 hours, officials said, from the time the department updated its Firearms Dashboard Portal on Monday afternoon until it shut down down the website Tuesday morning.

“It is infuriating that people who have been complying with the law have been put at risk by this breach,” said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea, president of the California State Sheriffs’ Association. He said sheriffs are concerned about the risk it poses to permit holders.

Bonta’s office could not immediately say how many individuals are in each database, whether the data was downloaded and how often, and when the public website would be restored. California officials issued about 40,000 conceal and carry permits last year, down from more than 100,000 during the peak year of 2016, according to information on the state Department of Justice’s website.

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle, who is running for governor against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom , said many of the women who seek to carry concealed weapons “do so because they fear for their lives and safety. Consequently, those women will now have to worry that the person they least wanted to see again may have just been given their address by this careless act of bureaucratic idiocy.”

Bonta said in a statement that the unauthorized release “is unacceptable and falls far short of my expectations for this department.” He said he immediately began an investigation into how the release occurred “and will take strong corrective measures where necessary.”

He said he is aware of the stress the release may cause, and the department will notify people whose information was exposed. It will also provide credit monitoring services for those individuals.

Comments / 0

Related
Magic 95.1

Illinois law enforcement officials unveil illegal gun tracing technology

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A new tool for Illinois law enforcement tracks down sources of illegal guns. Crime Gun Connect is a database law enforcement can use to find the source of illegal guns used in crimes. Officials say the platform incorporates mapping technology and an algorithm which helps identify those who are involved in gun trafficking.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Ohio Democrats combine proposed gun legislation

(The Center Square) – Ohio Senate Democrats hope the state’s General Assembly follows the lead from Congress and enacts gun legislation that would deal with background checks, age requirements and enact a red flag law in the state. What’s being called the “Defend Our Children Act” combines several...
OHIO STATE
WCIA

Attorney General digitizes statewide crime gun tracing records, bypasses burdensome paper record law

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the launch of a new law enforcement tool Wednesday that is expected to digitize gun tracing records statewide. Federal law prevents crime gun records from being computerized, leaving law enforcement to request, and then sort through tedious pages and spreadsheets of data, anytime they want to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
maciverinstitute.com

Wisconsin’s Liberal Public Officials Went Rogue Long Before Dobbs

There is an expectation that government officials will follow and enforce the law, even if they personally don’t like it. Our democratic society cannot function otherwise. Unfortunately, over the past few years, public officials have increasingly allowed their personnel feelings interfere with their official responsibilities, and it’s having a destabilizing effect on society. The most recent example involves abortion.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Dahle
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Gavin Newsom
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin Elections Commission sends mailing to eligible but unregistered voters

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - During the week America celebrates its freedom and independence, Wisconsin election officials are encouraging people to register to vote. The week of July 4, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is mailing approximately 178,500 postcards to Wisconsin residents who appear to be eligible to vote but aren’t registered. The postcards, which will bear an image saying “Official Election Mail,” will tell people how to register online at MyVote.wi.gov and give them a toll-free number to ask questions. The postcard does not include a registration form, but it can be used as proof of residence for registering.
WISCONSIN STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court: Victim presence in rape trial unconstitutional

The state’s highest court reversed a rape and kidnapping conviction in a Stark County case, saying the presence of the victim at the prosecutor’s table set the defendant up for an unfair trial. The defendant will now be re-tried. The case involved the conviction of Theodis Montgomery, who was charged with rape and kidnapping of […] The post Ohio Supreme Court: Victim presence in rape trial unconstitutional appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wortfm.org

35 Years Later, Wisconsin’s Act 292 Law is Still on the Books

When Tammy Loertscher entered the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire in 2014, she was looking for help with a thyroid issue. She told her doctor that she had been self-medicating with marijuana and methamphetamine. While at the clinic, she took a pregnancy test and found that she was 14 weeks pregnant.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Domestic Violence#Social Security Numbers#Politics State#Democrat#The U S Supreme Court
ABC 15 News

The process of buying an AR-15-style rifle in Arizona

The AR-15-style rifles are used commonly in Arizona for sport, but their purpose has been put in question after they’ve been used in multiple mass shootings across the country, including the massacre in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. ABC15 got a look at the process to buy one of...
ARIZONA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois gas pump sticker lawsuit dismissed by federal judge

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit over an Illinois gas pump sticker mandate. Beginning July 1, all Illinois gas stations will be required to place a 4×8 inch sign on pumps that reads: “Illinois has suspended the inflation adjustment to the motor fuel tax through December 31, 2022. The price on this pump should reflect the suspension of the tax increase.”
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wortfm.org

Wisconsin Was the Canary in the Coal Mine

This week on Mel & Floyd: Supreme Court overrules Krypton’s evacuation plan; Peggy Noonan thinks the GOP could be more “pro-woman”?; A Kagan dissent; The Prescott Bush insurrection; The impact of news deserts; Looking for a ray of hope; And other random topics; Subscribe to the Mel & Floyd Podcast on itunes and never miss another episode [Unless the power goes off again] – It’s FREE!; Passersby were amazed at the unusually large amounts of blood.
WISCONSIN STATE
Agriculture Online

Preparing for a zoning hearing

In Indiana, the fight against livestock or solar farms seems to have moved to the county level. Interest groups are mobilizing to remonstrate against agriculture. Farmers and landowners can do a few things to improve their chances of obtaining the necessary county zoning approval for a new project. 1. Transparency....
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

723K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy