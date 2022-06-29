OKC Thunder pick up Isaiah Roby's team option

The Oklahoma City Thunder have picked up the $1.9 million team option on Isaiah Roby for the 2022-23 season, per Spotrac’s Keith Smith. The Thunder had to make a decision by 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday with Roby.

While the option is picked up, the Thunder have until July 3 to make the salary fully guaranteed.

The Thunder also declined Lu Dort’s team option, which makes him a restricted free agent.

Roby is entering his fourth season with the Thunder. In 109 career games, Roby has averaged 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 49.5% from the field.

The Thunder currently have a roster crunch, so Roby could still be shipped off before the season begins.