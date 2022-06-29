ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEADING REMOTE CARE MANAGEMENT PLATFORM, MEDSIEN RAISES $4.3 MILLION SEED ROUND TO HELP 150 MILLION AMERICANS GET BETTER CARE

By Medsien, Inc.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the new funding Medsien will expand its sought-after suite of personalized Remote Care Management Services to more patients across the United States. SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medsien connects patients, providers, and care partners in one comprehensive platform to provide better access to care outside doctors' offices. Today,...

ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

