LEADING REMOTE CARE MANAGEMENT PLATFORM, MEDSIEN RAISES $4.3 MILLION SEED ROUND TO HELP 150 MILLION AMERICANS GET BETTER CARE

SAN FRANCISCO , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telegraph Hill Partners (THP), a venture capital and growth equity firm dedicated to building life science and healthcare technology businesses, announced that it has closed on THP V, a new $525 million investment fund. The fund will make investments in innovative companies that are commercializing advanced technologies in areas including life science tools, reagents, specialty chemistries, medical technology, medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare IT, healthcare services, agriculture and animal health. THP V will be managed by a team close to major life science and medical innovation hubs, and includes Matt Mackowski, Deval Lashkari, Tom Raffin, Jeanette Welsh, Alex Efron, Kate Cilio and Linda Gregoire in San Francisco; Paul Grossman in San Diego; Rob Hart in Miami; Alex Herzick and Rob Capone in Research Triangle Park; and Gary Curtis in New Haven.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO