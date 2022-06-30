ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Personal info on California gun owners wrongly made public

By DON THOMPSON
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yv0fY_0gQGvYI800
Supreme Court Guns California FILE — John Parkin, co-owner of Coyote Point Armory displays a handgun at his store in Burlingame, Calif., June 23, 2022. In response to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that allows more people to carry concealed weapons, California lawmakers, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, moved to boost requirements and limit where firearms may be carried while staying within the high court's ruling. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File) (Haven Daley)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The California Department of Justice on Wednesday acknowledged the agency wrongly made public the personal information of perhaps hundreds of thousands of gun owners in up to six state-operated databases, a broader exposure than the agency initially disclosed a day earlier.

Rob Bonta, the Democrat who heads the agency and is running for reelection in November, said he was “deeply disturbed and angered” by the failure to protect the information his department is entrusted to keep. He ordered an investigation and promised to fix any problems.

“This unauthorized release of personal information is unacceptable and falls far short of my expectations for this department,” he said.

The California Rifle and Pistol Association noted that the release came days after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out New York's requirement that those seeking to carry concealed weapons provide a reason. That also derailed California's similar requirement, though state lawmakers and Bonta are working to impose new requirements.

The association said the “unconscionable” release included information on law enforcement officials including judges, as well as others who had sought permits “like rape and domestic violence victims.”

Names, dates of birth, gender, race, driver’s license numbers, addresses and criminal histories were exposed for people who were granted or denied permits to carry concealed weapons between 2011 and 2021, the department said. Social Security numbers and financial information were not disclosed.

In addition, the state’s Assault Weapon Registry, Handguns Certified for Sale, Dealer Record of Sale, Firearm Certificate Safety and Gun Violence Restraining Order dashboards were affected, the department said. Officials said were investigating the extent to which personal information was exposed in those databases.

The information on concealed carry permits was publicly available on a spreadsheet for less than 24 hours, officials said, from the time the department updated its Firearms Dashboard Portal on Monday afternoon until it shut down the website Tuesday morning.

“It is infuriating that people who have been complying with the law have been put at risk by this breach,” said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea, president of the California State Sheriffs’ Association. He said sheriffs are concerned about the risk it poses to permit holders.

Bonta’s office could not immediately say how many individuals are in each database, whether the data was downloaded and how often, and when the public website would be restored. California officials issued about 40,000 conceal and carry permits last year, down from more than 100,000 during the peak year of 2016, according to information on the state Department of Justice’s website.

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle, who is running for governor against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, said many of the women who seek to carry concealed weapons “do so because they fear for their lives and safety. Consequently, those women will now have to worry that the person they least wanted to see again may have just been given their address by this careless act of bureaucratic idiocy.”

Bonta said he immediately began an investigation into how the release occurred “and will take strong corrective measures where necessary.”

He said he is aware of the stress the release may cause, and the department will notify people whose information was exposed. It will also provide credit monitoring services for those individuals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

NC bill requiring sheriffs to assist ICE goes to governor

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republicans have approved legislation directing the state’s elected local sheriffs to learn the immigration status of jail inmates and assist federal agents who want to detain them. But as with a similar measure approved by GOP lawmakers in 2019, the bill given final...
IMMIGRATION
WSOC Charlotte

NC AG doesn’t commit to lift 20-week abortion ban injunction

RALEIGH, N.C. — Facing an ultimatum from Republicans following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning abortion protections, North Carolina’s Democratic attorney general on Friday declined to immediately seek enforcement of a 20-week abortion ban previously thrown out by courts. Attorney General Josh Stein, in a letter to legislative...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
WSOC Charlotte

Texas' border mission grows, but crossings still high

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Following the horror of a human-smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state troopers to inspect more trucks — again expanding a border security mission that has cost billions, given the National Guard arrest powers and bused migrants to Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
WSOC Charlotte

NC budget, immigration bills finalized as session ends

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina General Assembly wrapped up its chief work session for the year on Friday by finalizing proposed state budget adjustments for the new fiscal year, crossing off other must-do legislation but leaving some big policy matters unresolved or thwarted. The Republican-penned spending measure, which...
IMMIGRATION
WSOC Charlotte

Ricky Martin faces restraining order in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A judge has issued a restraining order against Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin, police said Saturday. The order was signed Friday, and authorities visited an upscale neighborhood in the north coastal town of Dorado where the singer lives to try to serve the order, police spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Dahle
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Gavin Newsom
WSOC Charlotte

Alex Murdaugh charged in money laundering and drug scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Once prominent and soon-to-be disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been indicted again, this time prosecutors saying his crimes extended to an eight-year money laundering and painkiller ring with a friend and former client charged with trying to help him commit suicide. Murdaugh wrote 437...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Social Security Numbers#Politics State#Democrat#The U S Supreme Court
WSOC Charlotte

Thieves used forklift to steal ATM in Oklahoma

BIXBY, Okla. — Police in Oklahoma are looking for brazen thieves they said used construction equipment to steal an ATM. Bixby Police told KOKI that a forklift was used to tear the ATM out of the ground at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union Friday morning. The ATM with money...
BIXBY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSOC Charlotte

Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet weekend for Carolinas

MIAMI — (AP) — Tropical Storm Colin formed along the South Carolina coast on Saturday, bringing the threat of rain and high winds for a day or two during the holiday weekend before improving for Monday's July Fourth celebrations. The National Hurricane Center in Miami warned of the...
WSOC Charlotte

Tropical Storm Colin: Heavy rains pound Carolinas

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Colin swirled to life off the South Carolina coast early Saturday and is expected to bring heavy rains to the Carolina coasts during the Fourth of July weekend. Update 3:15 p.m. EDT July 2: Tropical storm Colin remained disorganized as it brought heavy rains and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Tropical Storm Colin could impact holiday weekend plans in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — Tropical Storm Colin formed in the early hours of Saturday morning off the South Carolina coast and is threatening to bring heavy rain to beachgoers. People spending their holiday weekend on the Carolina coast should prepare for wind and rain as the storm is expected to move northeast through North Carolina before gliding off the coast by Monday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
97K+
Followers
108K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy