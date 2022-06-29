ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Baseball team ‘signs’ 100-year-old who declined tryout to fight in WWII

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nick Veronica
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AtW5p_0gQGriJM00

BUFFALO, N.Y. ( WIVB ) – The Buffalo Bisons invited a promising young shortstop to try out for the team in the summer of 1942. But the man declined, citing his plans to enlist in the Navy and serve in World War II.

On Monday, the Bisons will finally get Roy Kinyon on the team. They plan to sign the 100-year-old shortstop to a one-day contract for the Fourth of July, honoring him 80 years after they first recruited him.

Las Vegas man with 39 Teslas accused of defrauding more than 10K victims

“It’s not often a minor league general manager gets to add a true American hero to his club’s roster,” general manager Anthony Sprague said in a press release. “But I am thrilled that we’ve come to terms with Roy on this one-day contract so that he can forever be part of the Buffalo Bisons team.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r7n3d_0gQGriJM00
Roy Kinyon (Courtesy of the Buffalo Bisons)

Kinyon will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Bisons – the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays – host the Syracuse Mets at 6:05 p.m.

The Bisons said Kinyon was a two-sport high school star at Barker, captaining the baseball and basketball teams to championships in 1941. He reportedly posted a .741 batting average during his senior season while leading the team to an undefeated record.

Kinyon, an Appleton, N.Y. native, served in the Navy for four years and rose to the rank of chief, motorist machinist, the team said. His vessel, the USS Shoshone, was an amphibious cargo assault ship active in the Pacific, they added.

“Kinyon was aboard his ship off the shores of Iwo Jima on February 23, 1945 where he watched six U.S. Marines raise an American flag atop the summit of Mount Suribachi,” the press released said.

The Bisons’ 26th Annual KeyBank Independence Night Celebration also features a performance from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra after the game, as well as the largest firework display of the season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Yardbarker

Marlins vs. Nationals Prediction and Odds for July 1 (Back Miami with a Lefty on the Mound)

Marlins +1.5 (-200) 9 (Over -120 / Under +100) Trevor Rogers has had a rough year on the mound and comes in at 3-6 with a 5.86 ERA, but it is a different story when he is facing Washington. In his first start in the nation's capital, Rogers pitched six innings of two-hit ball and gave up just one run. Then on June 9, the Nationals made the trip to Miami and Rogers went five innings allowing just two runs. The Marlins won both games.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#American#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Syracuse Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

Congressman calls for PennDOT Secretary to resign over toll bridge plans

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — U.S. Rep Glenn “GT” Thompson is calling on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary of transportation, Yassmin Gramian, to resign from the position after what he called a “haphazard plan” to toll nine bridges and spending more than $14 million in taxpayer funding in the process. The Major Bridge Public-Private […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WKBN

WKBN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy