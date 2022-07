It’s the Super Bowl of MMA, with UFC 276 going down Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And befitting the biggest week in MMA of the year, the card is absolutely stacked. The main event is a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya, the co-main event is a featherweight title trilogy bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, and the rest of the card features four other ranked fighters, one former champion, two future Hall of Famers, and six highly touted prospects. Every fight on the card is excellent, so let’s get to it.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO