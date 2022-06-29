ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

N.Y. esthetician has sued Kim Kardashian over her SKKN brand's name

By Carlos De Loera
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother week, another Kardashian lawsuit. This time around, it's Kim Kardashian and her SKKN BY KIM skincare. Brooklyn-based esthetician Cydnie Lunsford has sued Kim Kardashian for trademark infringement. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Lunsford stated that her company, Beauty Concepts, has used "the SKKN+ brand in Washington, D.C., and/or...

www.aol.com

Comments / 2

Related
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Dropped A Bombshell About Her Marriage To Kanye West On ‘Kardashians,' And He’s Not Going To Like It

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, 41, sat down with her sister Khloe, 37, for a scene in which the two sisters discussed their past relationships (as the latter was going through her infamous breakup with Tristan Thompson following his most recent cheating scandal). In an attempt to comfort and bond with her sis, Kim opened up about her romantic history with Kanye West, and how “no one really” knew what their relationship was like.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Kim Kardashian says she widened crotch area of SKIMS for Khloe

Kim Kardashian has revealed the design team at SKIMS, her shapewear brand, will be widening the crotch area for its bodysuit.Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old reality TV star said the change was happening after her sister, Khloe Kardashian, had been vocal about the bodysuits not covering her entire vagina.“@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day,” Kim wrote on a video posted to her Instagram Stories.“I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to wide the shapewear bodysuit vagina area just for you.”Kim included the hashtag #TheKhloeKut in the post. In a voiceover, Kim added: “Khloe, you would be so proud....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
BET

LisaRaye Shares An Interesting Theory On Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Split

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s breakup has fellow celebrities and fans speculating about what went wrong in a relationship that seemed so promising. Since news of the split went public, rumors have surfaced that Harvey was not ready to take the relationship the distance with the famed actor. While that seems plausible, especially considering Harvey is only 25, LisaRaye isn’t buying it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esthetician#Brooklyn#Skkn#Beauty Concepts#The Times#The U S Patent
OK! Magazine

Lamar Odom Majorly Shades Khloé Kardashian, Compares Ex-Wife To 'More Skillful' Ex Taraji P. Henson

Shots fired! Lamar Odom didn't hold back when comparing ex-wife Khloé Kardashian to one of his other exes.Not mincing words when candidly talking about his former romances with The Kardashians star and Taraji P. Henson, whom the former Lakers player dumped to date the reality star, Odom revealed he would like to get back together with the actress if he had to pick between the two.“Because I love Taraji. It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love," Odom told Page Six. "Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pete Davidson and Saint West hit Walmart without Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is showing Saint West the commoner life. The relatable king took Kim Kardashian’s 6-year-old son to Walmart in Woodland Hills, Calif., where they were seen purchasing a big container of cheese puffs among other goodies Saturday, TMZ reported. The outlet claimed Saint wanted to be a regular kid and run around the store aimlessly, but Davidson reminded him that Kardashian would be pretty upset if he lost him. The “Saturday Night Live” alum, 28, and Saint had a busy weekend, as the dynamic duo were seen holding hands as they made their way into the Cheesecake Factory at The Grove in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in sparkling dress

This diva has “Big (Pride) Energy.” Mariah Carey stepped out in sequins on Monday for a date night with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The pop icon, 53, and her dancer beau, 39, hit a screening of the gay rom-com “Bros,” with Carey (who hosted the event) showing her support in a sparkling black minidress adorned with the movie’s title. She paired her on-theme LBD with a rainbow-striped sequined jacket, sheer black tights and 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels ($1,395). Tanaka opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a Gucci leather varsity jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.  The “Heartbreaker” songstress — who’s famous for sporting glittering gowns in hot tubs, snowstorms and even on fast food runs — also posted an Instagram Reel ahead of the screening, smiling in a purple sequined Tom Ford racerback dress ($2,600) and yet another pair of towering stilettos. Carey and Tanaka met when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour, and they got together in 2016, following the musician’s split from billionaire James Packer. They’ve been dating on and off ever since. Out September 30, “Bros” stars and was co-written by comedian Billy Eichner, and is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQIA+ principal cast.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

North West and her friends took Kim Kardashian’s private jet to birthday party

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West and her friends arrived to her 9th birthday party in style. “The Kardashians” star posted a picture of her private jet on Tuesday, which was decorated with “Camp North” balloons and signs. Inside Kim Air, each seat had two pillows made to look like logs. Fake spiderwebs covered the aircraft’s ceiling. “This is amazing,” Ayesha Curry commented on the slideshow, while longtime friend Simon Huck wrote, “Sign me up.” Kardashian gushed to Jimmy Fallon earlier this month about North’s “spooky wilderness-themed” bash, and Kourtney Kardashian posted outdoor shots from the festivities last week. In Kim’s social media post, the makeup...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy