On Thursday, June 30, 2022, at approximately 11:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at the Tides Apartments located in the 9500 block of Wickersham Road. When they arrived, officers found the victim, Jamiah McCoy, a 19-year-old female on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took the victim to an area hospital where she died. Officers also found another female, 30-years-old, who had also been shot. That victim was also taken to an area hospital where she is in stable condition.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO