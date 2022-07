Five-star edge Jayden Wayne has set his commitment date for July 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. CST, and has Alabama as one of his final options. The Tacoma, Wash., native recently announced that he will spend his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He currently ranks at No. 36 nationally, No. 5 in edges, and No. 10 in the state of Fla., for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports.

