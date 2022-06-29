ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russia's sanctions, graded

By Paddy Hirsch
NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom vodka to oil, from caviar to oligarchs, countries have enacted a wide variety of sanctions on...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin: His Life and Times review – the collapse that shaped the man who would be tsar

In his speech on the night of the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, which Philip Short describes as “pulsating with anger and resentment” at 30 years of Russian humiliation, Putin seethed: “They deceived us… they duped us like a con artist… the whole so-called western bloc, formed by the United States in its own image is… an empire of lies.” For those who dismiss the speech and the invasion that followed as the words and actions of a man gone mad, dying or out of contact with reality due to Covid isolation, this new biography should be compulsory reading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Takeaways from this week's NATO summit

NPR's London correspondent Frank Langfitt talks with Michel Martin about the NATO summit this week in Madrid, Spain. We're here because we've been reporting all this week on the biggest NATO summit in years. Now, these big international gatherings can often come across like dry, formulaic affairs, with the big issues resolved incrementally or not at all. But this year was obviously different, after Russia set off the largest land war in Europe in decades. Because of that, NATO allies pledged to send more weapons to Ukraine, but it also agreed to send thousands more troops to Eastern Europe, to add two new members and, for the first time, characterize China as a strategic challenge.
POLITICS
NPR

What the U.S. enhancing its military presence in NATO nations could look like

The Commander of the NATO Combined Air Operations Centre in Torrejon, Spain, says more American bases on European soil will make it easier for NATo to activate troops. And finally, today, among the agreements announced at the NATO summit this week, the U.S. said it would enhance its military presence in a number of NATO member nations. But we wondered what that actually means and, frankly, what that looks like. Our producer, Miguel Macias, who's here with us in Madrid, went to find out, and he is with us now to tell me what he saw. Hi, Miguel.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Drop Electric#Pocketcasts#Npr One
The Guardian

Northern Ireland wants stability. Tearing up the Brexit agreement will put peace and prosperity at risk

Twenty-four years ago, people from across the island of Ireland came out in huge numbers to vote in support of the Good Friday (Belfast) agreement. Their vote was a clear vote against conflict and violence, to ensure that all children on the island of Ireland would be able to grow up in peace. This was a genuinely remarkable and defining moment.
POLITICS
NPR

NATO commits to focusing on Russia and China

NATO wrapped up its summit in Madrid with a clear, unified message, but there were unsettling reminders of the brutal road ahead in Ukraine and political turmoil back in the U.S. MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:. NATO leaders in Spain this past week strengthened their commitment to stand up to Russian aggression....
FOREIGN POLICY
NPR

Two Ukrainian fighters describe the current state of the frontlines against Russia

At the end of the NATO summit, the Pentagon announced an additional $820 million in security assistance for Ukraine. Still, there are questions about whether that aid has been reaching places where it's needed most. The city of Severodonetsk in the eastern part of the country recently fell to the Russians, leaving only one last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the region, the city of Lysychansk. We reached out to two men who've been fighting on the front lines, one a volunteer fighter named Pavlo Mazouk (ph), who described being under harrowing, nonstop Russian assault in the village of Bilohorivka.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
The Guardian

The Observer view on China’s rule over Hong Kong

It’s a strange kind of democracy that views umbrellas as subversive. It’s an odd form of people’s government that beats and incarcerates hundreds of people without trial. Bizarre, too, in this democratic nirvana, that journalists are prosecuted for challenging the authorities – and “unpatriotic” people such as you are punished for reading what they write.
CHINA
NPR

Odesa maintains some normalcy despite Russian aerial assault on southern Ukraine

Russia has increased its aerial assault on southern Ukraine recently. It's been firing missiles at areas outside of the Donbas, hitting food storage facilities in the city of Mykolaiv. And just hours ago, at least 21 people were killed and dozens were injured when Russian missiles struck a residential tower and recreation center just outside the city of Odesa. NPR's Peter Granitz reports.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Macron tells Ukraine it will have to negotiate with Putin to end the war days after angering Kyiv by suggesting Russia should 'not be humiliated'

Emmanuel Macron has told Ukraine to negotiate with Vladimir Putin in order to bring about an end to the war. The French president arrived in Romania yesterday for a three-day trip to Ukraine's eastern neighbours including Moldova, before possibly heading to Kyiv on Thursday on a visit with leaders from Germany, Italy and Romania.
POLITICS
NPR

UNESCO declares borsch cooking an endangered Ukrainian heritage

Ukraine's culture of cooking borsch, the hearty soup with beets and cabbage, has made it to UNESCO's list of heritage traditions "in need of urgent safeguarding" because of Russia's invasion. Often written borscht in English, the soup is widely eaten across Eastern Europe and is extremely common in Russia. But...
FOOD & DRINKS
NPR

Supporters of Brittney Griner continue to call for Russia to release her

WNBA star Brittney Griner went on trial in Russia today, arriving in handcuffs, months after her arrest at a Moscow airport two days before Russia invaded Ukraine. Prosecutors today alleged that she was carrying vape cartridges containing hash oil. The U.S. Embassy official said Griner in court seemed to be doing well as can be expected and that she wants people to know that she's keeping up the faith. Terri Jackson is executive director of the Women's National Basketball Players Association, the union for the WNBA players. She told me Brittney Griner is a superstar in Russia as well as the U.S.
BASKETBALL
NPR

25 years ago, Britain handed control of Hong Kong back to China

I'm Melissa Block. The 1st of July, 1997, will be a day worth remembering forever. That's what then-Chinese president Jiang Zemin said during the historic handover of the city of Hong Kong from Britain to China. It was supposed to mark a 50-year period of transition when Hong Kong would maintain economic and political freedoms. That transition has taken a brutal turn, with China cracking down on those freedoms. Hong Kong residents held mass pro-democracy protests in 2014 and 2019, even adopting a song from "Les Miserables" as an anthem.
CHINA
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin vows to deploy Satan 2 nukes by end of year as Russia threatens NATO state over blockade

VLADIMIR Putin has issued a chilling threat as he vows to deploy the Sarmat hypersonic missile dubbed 'Satan 2' by the end of the year as nuclear tensions reach boiling point. The announcement comes after a series of chilling threats to the West, after Putin said Russia is set to deploy its deadly 'Prometheus' hypersonic nuclear system on Monday (June 20).
POLITICS
NPR

WNBA star Brittney Griner begins trial in Moscow over drug charges

Russian prosecutors outlined drug charges against WNBA star Brittney Griner when her trial started in Moscow on Friday. The Biden administration says she's being wrongly detained. MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:. Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who's been detained in Russia for more than four months on drug smuggling charges, began her...
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy